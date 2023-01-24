What Time Does Valorant Battle Pass End? Answered

Riot Games is about to launch the first chapter of Valorant’s Episode 6, which is highly anticipated for the release of a new Agent named Harbor. Additionally, there is, of course, a brand new battle pass to grind for. Before all that, though, there’s the small matter of finishing off this Act’s BP, so here’s what time the Valorant Battle Pass ends.

What Time the Valorant Battle Pass Ends

The third Act of Episode 6 launched on Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 10/Jan. 11, 2023, which obviously will see the new battle pass launch at the same time. This follows the typical two-weekly cycle that Valorant patches take and big updates such as new Acts and Episodes always land on.

As for a specific time for the end of the Battle Pass, it’s typically in tandem with the taking down of Valorant’s competitive queue or shortly thereafter. That is due to take place at the following times for each region:

Asia Pacific: 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 06:00 PDT

Europe: 20:00 PDT

Korea: 14:00 PDT

Latin America: 06:00 PDT

North America: 06:00 PDT

Do keep in mind you will need to convert the times above from Pacific to your local time, which might actually fall on Jan. 11 in some cases due to the time difference.

The servers will go down for a number of hours as the new update rolls out, and the competitive queue will end several hours before the times listed above. If you’re grinding for the final tiers of your BP then don’t leave it too late! Also note that the Competitive queue will go down even earlier before all of this, and you will only be able to play Unrated/Spike Rush/Replication/Escalation/Customs during this time.

That should give you everything you need to know about what time the Valorant Battle Pass ends. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite. You can read about everything that is coming in the new Patch 6.0 here, and what goodies are in the new battle pass here.

