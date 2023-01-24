What Are the Recommended PC Specs for Forspoken? Answered
Begin Frey’s journey in the best setup.
Forspoken is the latest project set to release from Square Enix, and the isekai RPG is definitely not a slouch when it comes to graphical fidelity. With magic playing a huge role in the game, players will expect to see plenty of amazing effects and stunning visuals, but that all comes with a price, especially for those that are playing on PC. If you are looking for some help regarding the recommended PC specs for Forspoken, read on.
Forspoken Spec Recommendations, Explained
With magical parkour and dangerous spells at Frey’s disposal, you will certainly need a hefty rig to support whatever is going on screen. So, to make sure you are weaving magic as it is meant to be, here are the important details on PC to know about Forspoken:
Minimum Specifications
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7Ghz or better)
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM
- Storage: 150 GB or more HDD space
The setup above will allow players to enjoy Forspoken running at 720p at a framerate of up to 30 FPS.
Recommended Specifications
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7Ghz or better) or Intel Core i7-8700k (3.7GHz or better)
- Memory: 24GB
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM
- Storage: 150 GB or more SSD space
If you want a smoother experience, then this is for you. The game should be able to run at 1440p at up to 30 FPS.
Forspoken Ultra Specifications
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-12700
- Memory: 32GB
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16 GB VRAM
- Storage: 150 GB or more NVMe SSD space
For the players looking for the best-looking journey into a magical land, the ultra setup will see the game run at 2160p and 60 FPS. Of course, you can always play the PS5 version to not worry about all these specifications.
Now that you are clearer on the recommended PC specs for Forspoken, you can prepare your rig before you even begin your journey as Frey or better yet, dive into the amazing cat content that is in the game in its most impressive form.
