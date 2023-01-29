Warhammer 40K Darktide throws all sorts of different enemies with unique types and variations at you. There are also rules governing how these enemies work, with certain relevant categorizations like scabs, dregs, and infested. One categorization, the unyielding enemies, may be unfamiliar to you and have left you curious as to what they are. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide digging into all the information on the Warhammer 40K Darktide unyielding enemies, explained in a way that’s easier to understand.

What Does Unyielding Mean in Warhammer 40K Darktide? Explained

Unyielding is an in-game categorization in which several of Warhammer 40K Darktide‘s enemies fit in. It’s also an armor type mostly relevant to damage and damage resistance, so certain weapons are better against Unyielding enemies while others are not. Some enemies will have carapace armor, for example, but also some parts of them could have the unyielding armor type.

This is most often the case with Ogryn, who generally have Unyielding as their base armor. This makes them very resilient, as Unyielding armor offers a flat damage reduction which makes Melee Weapons one of the only options for damaging them.

How to Damage Unyielding Enemies

While knowing this is all well and good, you’re probably curious about how you can actually damage or disorientate these types of foes in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

Though they can’t be staggered typically, the Ogryn Bull Rush can interrupt them for a brief time. This means that long-ranged, high-damage weapons are generally the way to go, and avoiding getting caught out in melee against these enemies is a sound strategy. With that said, if you have the skill to dart in and out of melee or manage your block, then melee can be a viable option.

Counterintuitively, you can also shoot them in specific armored spots which don’t have the Unyielding effect tied to them. The Bulwark’s arms, for example, are protected by carapace armor rather than an unyielding effect. High-damage, anti-armor weaponry like the plasma gun focused on those pieces of armor is often better than simply whaling on unyielding armor.

On the other hand, if you have weapons that deal more damage to the unyielding armor type, then focus on the pieces of the Ogryn that are unyielding. As mentioned above, melee weapons are the best for this. Of course, melee is more dangerous in most cases with unyielding enemies as you can’t reliably stagger them, but with something like the Reaper that has a strong ranged weapon it may be the way to go.

Basically, just stay on your toes and be prepared to mix up your strategies while fighting them. Unyielding enemies are dangerous, and it’s best to approach each one in a different way specific to how it functions.

That’s everything there is to know about Warhammer 40K Darktide’s unyielding enemies, explained as simply as possible. You can find other guides for the game among the related articles down below.

