The battle against the undead never ends, and in the world of Vampire Survivors, survival means having the right arsenal. Our guide here will bring you the ultimate Vampire Survivors weapons tier list. So sharpen your stakes, load your crossbows, and join us as we delve into the world of Vampire Survivors to uncover the best weapons for taking down the undead horde.



This guide includes both the base game and Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. This tier list for weapons in Vampire Survivors separates the weapons into different categories based on their effectiveness, with S++ being the most powerful and C being the least powerful.

Vampire Survivors Weapons Tier List

S++ Tier:

Anything in the S++ plus tier is something divine. It is the essence of destruction; its power is capable of killing things that are unable to be killed (literally); just its presence in your inventory, single-handedly, will take you to heights in the game you have not yet experienced. This category of weapon will make the vast majority of the game boring,

Sole Solution

Victory Sword

Super Candybox II Turbo

Infinite Corridor

Crimson Shroud

S+ Tier:

A great, mostly evolved, category of weapons that have unbelievable power. These weapons, too, make the game boring. However, they’re not quite as game-breaking as the previous tier. This is still endgame equipment.

La Borra

Gorgeous Moon

Mannajja

Ashes of Musspell

Muramasa

Phieraggi

Fuwalafuwaloo

Candybox

S Tier:

Your standard elite weaponry these weapons will progress you through stages with no problem; if you’re still playing the standard game, a maxed-out King Bible and Pentagram are a fantastic combination on any character!

Pentagram

Phiera Der Tuphello

King Bible

Greatest Jubilee

Tri-Bracelet

Flames of Misspell

Death Spiral

Heaven Sword

Unholy Vespers

Hellfire

Soul Eater

NO FUTURE

Thunder Loop

Valkyrie Turner

Godai Shuffle

Echo Night

Boo Roo Boolle

A Tier:

You can’t go wrong with this selection. For the majority of the game, you’ll do just fine. Always opt for a choice out of this category rather than anything below. Many of these weapons transcend to the realms above. Learn their evolution paths for future success.

Song of Mana

Santa Water

Cross

Garlic

Lightning Ring

Eight the Sparrow

Shadow Pinion

Laurel

Bone

Celestial Dusting

Bracelet

Bi-Bracelet

Silver Wind

Four Seasons

Summon Night

Mille Bolle Blu

Night Sword

108 Bocce

Bloody Tear

Holy Wand

Thousand Edge

Vicious Hunger

J’Odore

Vandalier

B Tier:

Clock Lancet is ok when you’re new for the breathing room. Otherwise, you don’t want anything from this list unless your only other options are what’s below.

Runetracer

Peachone

Magic Wand

Carrello

Cherry Bomb

Fire Wand

Clock Lancet

Mirage Robe

C Tier:

Your standard trash-tier. This is what you’ll be forced to start the game with. Distance yourself from these items and the characters that start with them as soon as possible.

Whip

Knife

Ebony Wings

Gatti Amari

Vento Sacro

With plenty of more content that arrived for the Legacy of the Moonspell, it was apparent a new tier list was needed! While you’re at it, check out our guide for the latest weapon evolutions! We hope our Vampire Survivors weapons tier list has helped arm you with the knowledge you need to survive. While the listed weapons are powerful, you must understand the best combinations for your character! So experiment with different weapons, and find your own playstyle.