Top 10 Best Anime Games, Ranked From Psychos to Ninjas

The anime industry is one of the best entertainment industries in the world, bringing unique storytelling and manga to life in the form of Japanese animation. Naturally, due to the popularity of anime in the modern-day world, there are a number of video games based on some of the best anime of all time. Here are our rankings of the 10 best anime video games in existence, so for all you gamers who double as big anime fans, be sure to check these titles out.

10) Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness

Image Source: MAGES inc

Platforms: Xbox One, Ps Vita, PS4, PC.

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness is a visual novel game based on the Psycho-Pass anime series. While visual novels aren’t known to be the most action-packed, flashy games of all time, this title stands out for its strong narrative. Set in a futuristic Tokyo, the population is constantly monitored and evaluated by a Psycho-Pass system. This program can monitor the mental states of individuals and identify those who are likely to commit crimes. These individuals are then arrested, often without committing any crimes, and forced to work in a role known as ‘enforcers.’

Enforcers are used to help track down criminals due to their similar sense of thinking. However, since it is dangerous to have a bunch of Enforcers roaming the streets, Inspectors oversee the Enforcers and step in when needed. In Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness, you can pick if you’d like to play a character in the role of Enforcer, or Investigator, giving you power over which perspective of the story you’d like to view. Once you’re set, it’s all about the story, so you can sit back and enjoy. All you need to prepare for is the occasional press of a button.

Sure, other visual novel games may throw in minigames or momentary moments of gameplay action, but Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness scraps all of these features to focus on strong storytelling. If you’re looking for the perfect title/storytelling experience for much more relaxed gaming, Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness is one of the best anime visual novels of all time, bringing a storyline you’re bound to get lost in. Plus, choosing which perspective you play the game from is a nice little bonus.

9) Digmon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Image Source: BNE Entertainment

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS Vita, PC.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory is an RPG game and sequel to the original Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth title, inspired by the Digimon anime series. In Hacker’s Memory, much of the game remains the same as the original title, with familiar locations and soundtracks. Yet, the sequel brings over 80 new Digimon, a reworked combat system, and more skills to use on your journey. For this reason, Hacker’s Memory has made its mark as the better game out of the two and, therefore, earned its place on this list.

The Digimon Story games are some of the best Digimon games to date and gained a large fanbase of players, both who had been familiar with the anime and those who had not. Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory features a monster-rasing and battle party feature, making it an excellent game for fans of the Pokemon series who are looking to try something a little different. After all, there’s a reason Digimon is most notoriously well-known as the closest thing Pokemon has to a big competitor.

As a big Pokemon fan myself, who was also somewhat familiar with the Digimon series before picking this title up, I was pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoyed the game. There’s a brilliant turn-based combat system that felt familiar from other RPGs and was easy to pick up, as well as a fascinating world known as EDEN. This world is fleshed out nicely and has plenty of exciting locations to explore. If you’re looking for a Digimon game or even wondering which game from the Cyber Sleuth titles is more worth your time, go with Hacker’s Memory for the best experience possible.

8) Fairy Tail

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC.

A JRPG game based on the Fairy Tail anime series, here you’ll jump into the world of Fairy Tail as Natsu and find yourself accompanied by Lucy, Gray, Erza, and more friends and familiar faces. Fairy Tail brings a fun experience with face-paced turn-based combat, complete with a light-hearted and adventurous soundtrack, bringing the Kingdom of Fiore to life as never before.

While there are plenty of areas Fairy Tail can improve on, there’s also much to be loved about the game, and it makes the perfect time-killer for any fan of the anime. Firstly, it throws aside the classic beat-em-up brawl-style combat that many anime games tend to favor for a strategic turn-based system that resembles the classic RPG/JRPG style. This combat style can somewhat be compared to the Persona series, so fans of this series should be able to feel some familiarity with Fairy Tail’s fight scenarios.

If you enjoy the challenge of grinding, you’ll also be able to experience working on upgrading the guild and unlocking characters throughout your Fairy Tail journey. If heavy-action combat anime titles are your go-to, this one may be best left out of your shopping cart, but for any fan of the Fairy Tail anime or of strategy RPG games in the anime genre, it is more than worth a try.

7) My Hero’s One Justice 2

Image Source: BNE Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Google Stadia.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a fighting game based on the My Hero Academia anime series and the sequel game to the original title, My Hero One’s Justice. In One’s Justice 2, you’ll be able to relive historical moments and battles from the anime, fighting it out and going head to head in combat as a variety of students, Pro Heroes, and villains from the show. You can pick from the story mode or jump right into custom battles or ranked battles for some entertaining Plus Ultra action.

Each character in the game has their unique moveset based on the abilities of their Quirk, with individual combos and techniques to master. Will you fight best as Deku, Bakugo, or even Mr. All Might himself? With over fifty playable characters, your best choice of fighter is up to you to discover in One’s Justice 2. While the game is heavily focused on the fun, 1v1, and 3v3 support team-style combat matches, there are enough story recaps and brain refreshers from significant moments in the world of My Hero Academia to make it an enjoyable and worthwhile game for any fan.

After all, who doesn’t want to step into the shoes of their favorite character? One’s Justice 2 lets you do that, reliving iconic battles from the anime in an interactive format. On top of this, you can earn custom clothing pieces and items through the story mode and completing challenges, allowing you to dress up the heroes in customized outfits, truly making them your own. If you’re looking for a fun, beat-em-up style 3D fighter game based on one of the best modern anime series, this one is absolutely for you. Go beyond, Plus Ultra!

6: Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles

Image Source: Cyberconect2

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles is a 3D fighting and Adventure RPG game based on the Demon Slayer anime. The Hinokami Chronicles places you in the role of the series protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, letting you experience his story from the beginning of Demon Slayer. In the RPG mode of the game, you’ll be able to adventure the lands, slay demons and relive some of the best and most iconic moments in the anime. There’s also a VS mode that lets you create custom fights or take on your friends in PVP-styled matches. You’d better sharpen your Nichirin Blade because this fighter is a lot of fun.

First off, the graphics beautifully reconstruct and animate the iconic special effects and art style of each character’s breathing forms, from Tanjiro’s original Water Breathing to Zenitsu’s classic Thunder Breathing First Form, to even the likes of Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art, everything comes to life with a magical push of a button. Even minor side characters such as Sabito, Makomo, Murata, Yahaba, and Susamara have made it onto the roster as playable characters, which is a brilliant inclusion that not many other anime games have done in the past.

The combat scenarios in the story mode are created to provide a lot of fun and a sense of accomplishment, allowing you to hack and slash your way through various stages and locations to progress further. The cutscenes are also recreated with effort and are enjoyable to watch between areas of gameplay. On top of that, if you feel like going up against a friend, or fellow Demon Slayer fan, there’s always the bonus of the VS mode and Online Battles to keep you occupied. For any Demon Slayer fan looking to take down a few demons themselves, this is an immensely entertaining title that will bring your inner weeb much satisfaction.

5: Dragon Ball: Kakarot

Image Source: BNE Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an open-world action game based on the Dragon Ball Z anime that recreates every fan’s favorite moments from the show’s storyline. The open-world setting is a fresh breath of air compared to some of the other Dragon Ball Z games, and the environments are eye-catching and visually enjoyable to look at, with large explorable areas to keep you busy.

In Kakarot, there is plenty of fun, quick side-quests to do when you want to take a break from the main storyline and many well-loved characters and familiar faces to interact with. Combat is fast-paced and exciting, and there are several ways to increase your team’s power as you progress. But the best thing about this game is that it covers the entire Dragon Ball Z story ark – what more could a DBZ fan ask for

Kakarot is a must-try for any DBZ anime fan looking to relive the franchise they love dearly and offers up between 60-70 hours worth of playable content on average. It arguably reignites the love and nostalgia for the DBZ series and provides an immersive, eye-catching experience across the entire journey. Ready to go, Super Saiyan? DBZ Kakarot is the perfect game to do so, and this title will surely be a blast for anyone interested in the Dragon Ball franchise, both hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

4: Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Nintendo Swith, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, PC, Google Stadia.

Have you ever wanted to fly around as a member of Attack on Titan’s Scout Regiment, slashing titans to save humanity? If so, AOT 2: Final Battle is the perfect game to let you live out this fantasy, released as an extended version of the original AOT2 game. The AOT 2 game covers the first two seasons of the anime and features an original ending with the character you create at the beginning of the game. The Final Battle expansion switches things up a bit and will instead have you play as characters from the show throughout the events of the third season.

Firstly, the character customization is excellent, and there is a real sense of enjoyment in creating your Scout. Your character also has the chance to interact with characters from the show, form bonds and build friendships, and even team up together. You can also unlock side missions and flashback sequences based on the level of bond you hold with a character. This adds to the feeling of living life as a Scout, sharing moments and memories with your favorite characters in Attack on Titan, just as Eren, Mikasa, and Armin did.

Then, there’s the gameplay. This more than exceeded my low expectations for an Attack on Titan game. After all, the last AOT title I had played was a forgettable 3DS game that left much to be desired in combat. But fear not, as AOT 2: Final Battle does a brilliant job with the mobility gear mechanics, allowing you to fly around and take down Titans limb-by-limb, just like in the show. You’ll also have to watch out for the durability of your weapons, find moments to reload/replace your gear, utilize horses to reach destinations quickly, and work alongside your squad’s movements to take down Titans in the most efficient way possible.

And lastly, if teaming up with familiar faces isn’t enough, you can even team up with friends to take on missions and slay threatening Titans, including tricky abnormals. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the show, this game is worth a try. Sure, it still has flaws in places and room for more stability, but as far as anime games go, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is a Colossal amount of fun.

3: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Image Source: BNE Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC.

Looking to start a journey to be the next Pirate King? One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is an adventure that lets you do just that. It certainly isn’t the most challenging experience, but it’s absolutely an entertaining one. This game is perfect for any One Piece fan looking to get in some video game action or someone looking to jump into the world of One Piece for the first time, as the game covers a massive chunk of One Piece’s storyline.

Despite the game having its moments of ease, there are still several challenging moments scattered throughout to keep you on your toes, and overall, there is plenty of content to enjoy over time. The combat system has had some fine-tuning and additions from previous Pirate Warriors titles, which helps the flow of action be much more satisfying. Pirate Warriors 4 lets you stretch, slam, and smack your way through defeating hordes of enemies, so you’ll be sure to find enjoyment in showing them who’s boss.

You also get to play multiple One Piece characters, as each chapter of the game has a selection of characters to choose from, which is a fun little spin that allows you more control as the player. And if you’re all about hunting for treasure with your buddies, there are plenty of multiplayer options. Nearly everything can be played in co-op split-screen mode, and several missions are available as online four-player lobbies. For any anime fan, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is worth adding to your wishlist if you still need to try it out.

2: Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto

Image Source: BNE Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto is a fighting game based on the Naruto Shippuden anime. Ever wanted to enter the world of the Shinobi and perform your favorite Jutsu in heated battles between your favorite characters? This game has all of that plus more. In Road to Boruto, there’s even an expansion featuring new characters from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime.

In the story mode, you’ll follow the journey of Naruto Uzumaki and his life throughout the Naruto Shippuden anime, covering everything from the mysterious Masked Man and Akatsuki to the Great Ninja War. This is a fun experience for fans of the show, as well as those familiar with Naruto who are yet to dive into the anime as a full, giving them a taste of the way of the ninja. Using the Free Battle mode, you can recreate some of the show’s best battles in familiar, iconic locations such as the Hidden Leaf Village, the Hidden Rain Village, and Orochimaru’s hideout.

Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 also features the largest playable roster in any Naruto game, with over 100 shinobi to take your pick from, all complete with unique movesets and alternate outfits. The battles are a lot of fun and learning each character’s unique playstyle and combos is a fun challenge in itself.

There’s also a nice little touch for all you Naruto anime fans out there; when you activate a special move and use it to knock out your opponent, a flashback sequence will play using audio and images from the anime. This is the perfect game to entertain any Naruto fan for hours; believe it!

1: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Image Source: Arc System Works

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC.

And last but certainly not least, we have another one for all you Dragon Ball fans. This time, topping off our rankings is Dragon Ball FighterZ, a 2D fighting game based on none other than, you guessed it, the Dragon Ball Z anime. You may be surprised if you haven’t played this game before, but as far as 2D fighters go, Dragon Ball FighterZ is undeniably one of the best of all time.

First, it makes up for the lack of 3D movement with extraordinarily eye-catching and engaging sound effects and special effects for every attack. Don’t let the word 2D fool you; you’ll be jumping into a game absolutely packed full of action when you pick up this title. There are 44 characters in the playable roster, allowing you to step into the role of your favorite BDZ hero or villain. On top of this, each character variant has its own moveset, truly making them unique in combat rather than providing only a cosmetic difference.

On the surface level, this game could be compared to the likes of Street Fighter, but in an anime format. However, Dragon Ball FighterZ is much more than a Streetfighter clone, truly amplifying and showcasing what all 2D fighters can be. The visuals are impressive and look just like the anime itself; the attack combos and sequences are incredibly satisfying. Ultimately, there’s an almost absurd level of fun for both extreme fans of the series and anime enthusiasts looking for a good fighting game.

Oh, and the soundtrack? Chefs kiss. Who doesn’t love the sound of a good, metal-screeching, heavy guitar riff in the middle of intense, action-packed combat? If you’re a DBZ fan and haven’t tried this one, take a leap of faith and grab a copy of Dragon Ball FighterZ; it’ll be more than worth it.

That’s it for the 10 best anime games. For more anime and gaming lists, news, and guides, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to keep you interested and entertained on all everything your could ever ask for as an anime fan, such as 10 best anime like Demon Slayer, 10 RPGs that would make an amazing anime, and 10 best anime of January 2023 you should be watching.

