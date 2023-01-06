The World Record For Speedrunning Through Apple TV Suggestions Has Been Set, This Is Not a Drill

The world of speedrunning can be intense and extremely draining. It often involves players getting through a game as quickly as possible, using whatever skips or glitches they have at their disposal to get to the end efficiently. Some speedruns, like Dark Souls and Resident Evil, are absolutely hypnotizing to watch. Others can go by very quickly… like this Apple TV+ suggestions speedrun that just got posted by TikTok user @liamfarrey.

This is the most “Dudes Rock” thing I’ve seen in quite a while pic.twitter.com/csLR43rP0n — Big Tucson Dad (@BigTucsonDad) January 4, 2023

The goal of this speedrun is to scroll through the movie suggestions on Apple TV+ to get to Marmaduke. Liam and his friend Alex start with Fight Club, the David Fincher drama/dark comedy, and they have to click through the best suggestions on Apple TV+ to quickly find their way to Marmaduke, the 2021 family comedy with Owen Wilson.

Look, it sounds dumb, but it’s not as easy as you might think. Fight Club and Marmaduke couldn’t be more opposite of each other in terms of film genres, and getting from one end to the other may take more clicking than you realize.

The world record was ultimately set, however, as Alex and Liam managed to reach Marmaduke in just 39 seconds. That’s under a minute! That’s gotta be one of the fastest speedrun records in the world.

