Connect with us

Stewie2k Valorant Settings (2023)

Stewie2k Valorant Settings (2023)
Image Source: Stewie2k/Twitch
Guides

Stewie2k Valorant Settings (2023)

The finer details of Stewie2k’s Valorant settings.
Published on

Are you a big fan of professional Valorant player Stewie2k? It’s hard not to be given his career in popular FPS titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, in addition to being a valuable member to various teams like Cloud9 and Team Liquid, among others. If you look up to him, you might find Stewie2k’s Valorant settings pretty useful.

Stewie2k’s Mouse Settings for Valorant

Like many professional Valorant players, Stewie2k uses the wireless Logitech G Pro X Superlight as his choice of gaming mouse. Here’s what his mouse settings are:

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.61
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2
  • Polling Rate/Hz: 1000
  • eDPI: 244
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Stewie2k’s Keybind Settings for Valorant

Stewie2k’s keybind settings aren’t too far off from default, though the most significant changes are to the abilitie keybindings. You’ll notice that some have been flipped, and the Ultimate has been moved to Mouse Button 5, which you’d only have access to if your mouse has extra buttons on the side.

  • Walk: Left-Shift
  • Crouch: Left-Ctrl
  • Jump: Spacebar
  • Ability 1: C
  • Ability 2: Q
  • Ability 3: E
  • Ultimate: Mouse Button 5
  • Use object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4

Stewie2k’s Crosshair Settings for Valorant

Stewie2k sets his crosshair color to cyan (#00FFFF), in addition to completely disabling outer lines. Crosshair colors are pretty subjective though, so you’re better off making your own custom Valorant crosshair.

  • Color: Cyan
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: On/1/5/2/4/Off/Off
  • Outer Lines: Off/Off/Off

Stewie2k’s Video Settings for Valorant

Stewie2k’s video settings in Valorant are mostly on par with other professional players. Every graphics setting has been set to low, no bloom nor distortion. However, he does set anti-aliasing off, which ends up giving models a bit of a jagged look.

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9, Letterbox
  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti–Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • First Person Shadows: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Stewie2k’s Map Settings for Valorant

  • Rotate: On
  • Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

The above information is sourced from ProSettings

There you have it, folks: Stewie2k’s Valorant settings in 2023. There isn’t much that stands out from other professional players, though several oddities that are worth noting like his use of yellow as the enemy highlight color. For more related content, peruse the guides down below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top