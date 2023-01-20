Stewie2k Valorant Settings (2023)

Image Source: Stewie2k/Twitch

Are you a big fan of professional Valorant player Stewie2k? It’s hard not to be given his career in popular FPS titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, in addition to being a valuable member to various teams like Cloud9 and Team Liquid, among others. If you look up to him, you might find Stewie2k’s Valorant settings pretty useful.

Stewie2k’s Mouse Settings for Valorant

Like many professional Valorant players, Stewie2k uses the wireless Logitech G Pro X Superlight as his choice of gaming mouse. Here’s what his mouse settings are:

DPI : 400

: 400 Sensitivity : 0.61

: 0.61 Zoom Sensitivity : 1.2

: 1.2 Polling Rate/Hz : 1000

: 1000 eDPI : 244

: 244 Windows Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Stewie2k’s Keybind Settings for Valorant

Stewie2k’s keybind settings aren’t too far off from default, though the most significant changes are to the abilitie keybindings. You’ll notice that some have been flipped, and the Ultimate has been moved to Mouse Button 5, which you’d only have access to if your mouse has extra buttons on the side.

Walk : Left-Shift

: Left-Shift Crouch : Left-Ctrl

: Left-Ctrl Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Ability 1 : C

: C Ability 2 : Q

: Q Ability 3 : E

: E Ultimate : Mouse Button 5

: Mouse Button 5 Use object : F

: F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee : 3

: 3 Equip Spike: 4

Stewie2k’s Crosshair Settings for Valorant

Stewie2k sets his crosshair color to cyan (#00FFFF), in addition to completely disabling outer lines. Crosshair colors are pretty subjective though, so you’re better off making your own custom Valorant crosshair.

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On/1/5/2/4/Off/Off

: On/1/5/2/4/Off/Off Outer Lines: Off/Off/Off

Stewie2k’s Video Settings for Valorant

Stewie2k’s video settings in Valorant are mostly on par with other professional players. Every graphics setting has been set to low, no bloom nor distortion. However, he does set anti-aliasing off, which ends up giving models a bit of a jagged look.

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9, Letterbox

: 16:9, Letterbox Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti–Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off First Person Shadows : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Stewie2k’s Map Settings for Valorant

Rotate : On

: On Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

The above information is sourced from ProSettings

There you have it, folks: Stewie2k’s Valorant settings in 2023. There isn’t much that stands out from other professional players, though several oddities that are worth noting like his use of yellow as the enemy highlight color. For more related content, peruse the guides down below.

