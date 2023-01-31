How to Get Smite PTS on Xbox & PlayStation Consoles, PC

With each and every new Smite Season that goes live there’s another opportunity for players to hop into the Public Test Server (PTS) to check out the new additions and balance tweaks that are headed to the game in the near future. In this guide, we’ll be running you through how to get the Smite PTS on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on PC.

As Smite Season 10 has just launched, the PTS hasn’t gone live for the new season just yet. At the time of writing, the process below outlines how you can get a Smite PTS code for consoles for Season 9.

Getting Smite PTS on Xbox & PlayStation Consoles

It’s believed that the Smite Season 9 PTS will go live on consoles on either Jan. 8/9. At that point, the steps below will enable you to get a Smite Season 9 PTS code for consoles, as noted by the community team on Reddit.

Getting a Smite PTS Console Code Head to the Smite PTS Code Redemption Page Click here for Xbox, here for PlayStation (NA) and here for PlayStation (EU) keys. Log-In to Your Hi-Rez Studios Account This will be the username, email and password that you use for logging in to play Smite, or other Hi-Rez games like Paladins or Realm Royale. Next, confirm that the correct email address appears in the ‘Smite Season 10 Console PTS Key Giveaway’ box. As long as this is correct, click the ‘Sign Up’ button on this screen. You should now be given a key that you can redeem on the Microsoft Store on your Xbox console To enter this, go to the Store on your Xbox consoles and then choose the ‘Redeem a Code’ option from the left sidebar. You’re looking for the ‘Redeem a Code’ option in the PlayStation store, too. Enter the code as it’s displayed on the website and then confirm the download. Your Xbox should now begin downloading the Smite Season 10 Console PTS.

Getting into Smite PTS on PC (Steam)

Go to the Smite Store page on Steam, and you should see a text box above the ‘Play Smite’ option. Click the ‘Click Here’ hyperlink in the box. Begin download the Test Server Client via the window that pops up when opening the hyperlinked page. Once the download is complete, find ‘SMITE – Public Test’ in your Steam library and start it as you would any other game.

While the contents of each PTS will change depending on what’s coming in the new season, the process for signing up to it remains the same, so if you’ve done it before or are already familiar with the steps you need to take, everything we’ve gone over will likely sound familiar. Now go get that victory you Smite expert, you!

That’s everything you need to know on getting a Smite PTS code for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. For more tips, tricks and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite or see more of our coverage on the game below.

