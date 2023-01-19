Sinatraa Valorant Settings (2023)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Born on March 18, 2000, Jay Won is a star Valorant player going by the name of Sinatraa and is currently playing for no one but instead streaming content of his own. Along with being a prestigious Valorant player, he’s had a long and fruitful career in Overwatch, being made MVP in the 2019 Overwatch League, for example. If you’d like to capture a bit of that magic, here’s Sinatraa’s Valorant settings.

Sinatraa’s Mouse Settings for Valorant

For Valorant, Sinatraa uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Mouse along with these mouse settings:

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity : 0.387

: 0.387 Zoom Sensitivity : 1.

: 1. Polling Rate/Hz : 1000

: 1000 eDPI : 309.6

: 309.6 Windows Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Sinatraa’s Keybind Settings for Valorant

For the most part, Sinatraa uses Valorant’s default keybindings for abilities and weapons, but note that crouching has been switched to Caps Lock, along with jumping having two keybindings.

Walk : Left-Shift

: Left-Shift Crouch : Caps Lock

: Caps Lock Jump : Spacebar, Mouse Wheel Down

: Spacebar, Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 : E

: E Ability 2 : Q

: Q Ability 3 : C

: C Ultimate : X

: X Use object : F

: F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee : 3

: 3 Equip Spike: 4

Sinatraa’s Crosshair Settings for Valorant

Sinatraa goes with cyan crosshair (#00FFFF), which is bright enough, but since crosshair colors are subjective, you should learn how to make your own custom color for the best results.

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : On

: On Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On/1/3/1/3/Off/Off

: On/1/3/1/3/Off/Off Outer Lines: On/1/1/0/1/Off/Off

Sinatraa’s Video Settings for Valorant

In terms of video settings, Sinatraa keeps it fairly standard, meaning most of the graphical settings are lowered. This is usually done to ensure the user has every ounce of performance available, though do note that Bloom is turned ON, so if that doesn’t work for you, then turn it off.

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9, Fill

: 16:9, Fill Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti–Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Bloom : On

: On First Person Shadows : Off

: Off Distortion: On

Sinatraa’s Map Settings for Valorant

Rotate : On

: On Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

The above information is sourced from ProSettings

With that, you’ve got everything you need pertaining to Sinatraa’s Valorant settings in 2023. While it might be tempting to do a 1-to-1 copy of his settings, don’t hesitate to make changes, especially when it comes to mouse settings. Get a couple of buddies together, start a custom match, and see how it pans out!

