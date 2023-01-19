Sinatraa Valorant Settings (2023)
Born on March 18, 2000, Jay Won is a star Valorant player going by the name of Sinatraa and is currently playing for no one but instead streaming content of his own. Along with being a prestigious Valorant player, he’s had a long and fruitful career in Overwatch, being made MVP in the 2019 Overwatch League, for example. If you’d like to capture a bit of that magic, here’s Sinatraa’s Valorant settings.
Sinatraa’s Mouse Settings for Valorant
For Valorant, Sinatraa uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Mouse along with these mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.387
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.
- Polling Rate/Hz: 1000
- eDPI: 309.6
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Sinatraa’s Keybind Settings for Valorant
For the most part, Sinatraa uses Valorant’s default keybindings for abilities and weapons, but note that crouching has been switched to Caps Lock, along with jumping having two keybindings.
- Walk: Left-Shift
- Crouch: Caps Lock
- Jump: Spacebar, Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: E
- Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
- Use object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
Sinatraa’s Crosshair Settings for Valorant
Sinatraa goes with cyan crosshair (#00FFFF), which is bright enough, but since crosshair colors are subjective, you should learn how to make your own custom color for the best results.
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: On/1/3/1/3/Off/Off
- Outer Lines: On/1/1/0/1/Off/Off
Sinatraa’s Video Settings for Valorant
In terms of video settings, Sinatraa keeps it fairly standard, meaning most of the graphical settings are lowered. This is usually done to ensure the user has every ounce of performance available, though do note that Bloom is turned ON, so if that doesn’t work for you, then turn it off.
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9, Fill
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti–Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: On
- First Person Shadows: Off
- Distortion: On
Sinatraa’s Map Settings for Valorant
- Rotate: On
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
The above information is sourced from ProSettings
With that, you’ve got everything you need pertaining to Sinatraa’s Valorant settings in 2023. While it might be tempting to do a 1-to-1 copy of his settings, don’t hesitate to make changes, especially when it comes to mouse settings. Get a couple of buddies together, start a custom match, and see how it pans out!
