Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (January 2023)

Do you love anime and fighting? What about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? If all those sound great, then you’d love playing Sakura Stand, and whether or not you’re onboard already, you can get free loot using codes. The only catch is, you’d need to know what those codes are and how to redeem them. Luckily, we did the work for you by gathering all the Roblox Sakura Stand codes you can currently redeem into one guide.

All Valid Roblox Sakura Stand Codes

At this point in time, the following codes will reward you with some really useful gifts in Sakura Stand. We highly suggest you redeem them now so you don’t lose out.

CodeBugFix : Redeem this code for Double XP lasting 15 minutes

: Redeem this code for Double XP lasting 15 minutes SukunaFingerIncident: Redeem this code for Double XP lasting 15 minutes

All Expired Codes in Roblox Sakura Stand

Sadly, the following codes will no longer reward any free goodies:

There are currently no expired codes in Roblox Sakura Stand

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Sakura Stand

Unlike other Roblox games, Sakura Stand buries the code redemption window behind a few screens. There’s a few extra steps involved, but you’ll still be able to redeem codes within seconds. Follow along with these steps to get started:

Launch Sakura Stand and open the main menu. You can find it in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It’s labeled “MENU.” Choose the Settings tab. It’s located along the top of the main menu. Copy and paste or type in one of the valid codes listed above. The text box is located at the bottom of the Settings tab. Sakura Stand Roblox codes are case sensitive, meaning the code should be typed exactly how it appears in our list. For example: An uppercase letter from our list should be typed as an uppercase letter.

And there you have it, folks: That’s every Roblox Sakura Stand codes and how to redeem them in-game. For more great Roblox code guides, you can peruse the related articles down below!

