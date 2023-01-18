Resident Evil Village Walkthrough

Resident Evil Village continues the story of 2017’s Resident Evil 7, following Ethan Winters to a mysterious European village in search of his kidnapped daughter, Rose. As you’d very well expect, Umbrella is most definitely going to have played a part in the strange goings-on, and some familiar faces including Chris Redfield may well pop up along the way, too.

To help you reach the game’s credits and solve all the tricky puzzles and boss battles in between, we’ve put together this wiki guide. Here, you’ll find plenty of Resident Evil Village guides taking you through the basics, answering some FAQs, providing tips to crush the boss battles, and some walkthroughs for those pesky puzzles. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.

Resident Evil Village Wiki

Can’t find the guide you’re in need of? Let us know down in the comments and we’ll work on getting you an answer as soon as possible.

Release Date: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021 Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia

General Information

Basics

Weapons & Ammo Guides – Resident Evil Village Wiki

Doors & Gates

Items & Puzzles – Resident Evil Village Wiki

Boss Fight Guides & Tips

We’ll be updating this wiki with more guides later this week, so be sure to check back soon.

