Resident Evil Village Walkthrough
A complete rundown of all the guides you’ll need for Resident Evil Village!
Resident Evil Village continues the story of 2017’s Resident Evil 7, following Ethan Winters to a mysterious European village in search of his kidnapped daughter, Rose. As you’d very well expect, Umbrella is most definitely going to have played a part in the strange goings-on, and some familiar faces including Chris Redfield may well pop up along the way, too.
To help you reach the game’s credits and solve all the tricky puzzles and boss battles in between, we’ve put together this wiki guide. Here, you’ll find plenty of Resident Evil Village guides taking you through the basics, answering some FAQs, providing tips to crush the boss battles, and some walkthroughs for those pesky puzzles. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.
Resident Evil Village Wiki
Can’t find the guide you’re in need of? Let us know down in the comments and we’ll work on getting you an answer as soon as possible.
- Release Date: May 7, 2021
- Developer: Capcom
- Publisher: Capcom
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia
General Information
- Preload & Unlock Times
- Download & Install Size
- Things You Should Know Before Starting
- PS5 & Xbox Series X Enhancements
- PS4 Pro & Xbox One X Enhancements
- Trophy & Achievements List
- Redeeming Preorder & Deluxe Edition DLC
- Can You Play in VR? Answered
- How Long Does It Take to Beat? Answered
- Multiplayer: Is There Co-Op, RE: Verse Release Date
- Is There New Game Plus? Answered
- Are There Cheats? Answered
- Who the Old Lady Is (Spoilers)
- Is Mia Dead? (Major Spoilers)
- Best Mods So Far
- Meet the Voice Actors of Resident Evil Village’s Cast
- How to Get SSS Rank in Mercenaries
- Is Resident Evil Village on Mac? Answered
- How to Turn on Third-Person Mode in Resident Evil Village
- How to Download & Play the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Third Person Demo
Basics
- Saving
- Can You Fast Travel?
- Blocking Attacks
- How to Sprint & Run Faster
- Accessing Wells
- Crafting Items
- Melee
- Healing Your Health
- Skipping Cutscenes & Dialogue
- Difficulty Settings
- Checking Your Map
- Using Photo Mode
- Should You Sell Treasures?
- Can You Store Items? Answered
- Surviving the Werewolf Attack
- Getting Lockpicks
- Cooking Ingredients: How to Get Poultry, Fish, Meat, Quality Meat, & Finest Fish
- How to Increase Inventory Size
- How to Unlock Mercenaries Mode
Weapons & Ammo Guides – Resident Evil Village Wiki
- Upgrading Weapons
- How to Get the Shotgun
- Making Shotgun Ammo
- How to Get Grenade Launcher
- Weapon Charms: What They Do & How to Remove
- How to Get the Magnum (M1851 Wolfsbane)
- How to Do Infinite Ammo Glitch Easy
- How to Get Infinite Ammo
Doors & Gates
- Opening Black Doors
- How to Open Red Door
- How to Open Mechanical Doors
- How to Open Chained Gate
- How to Open Coffin Gate
Items & Puzzles – Resident Evil Village Wiki
- Where to Use Sanguin Virginis
- Hanging Torch Puzzle
- Statue Puzzle
- Using the Maroon Eye
- Piano Puzzle Guide: How to Solve & What It Gets You
- Getting Mask of Pleasure
- How to Find Two-Holed Necklace Gems
- How to Get Beneviento’s Treasure
- How to Get Four-Winged Key
- How to Get Two-Winged Unborn Key
- How to Get Six-Winged Unborn Key
- How to Get Madalina Head
- How to Get Wooden Animal Head
- Where to Find Beneviento Gardener (Luthier’s Key)
- All Lock Codes
- Where to Find Every Bell
- How to Reach Riverbank Treasure House
- How to Get the Boat Key
- How to Solve Castle Dimitrescu’s Labyrinth Puzzle
- What Silver Ring Combines With
- Can You Get Dagger of Death’s Flowers? Answered
Boss Fight Guides & Tips
We’ll be updating this wiki with more guides later this week, so be sure to check back soon.
- Street Fighter 6 Arcade Version Announced
- Street Fighter 6 Gets an Offical Release Date & Shows off Levels, Customization & More
- When Does Street Fighter 6 Come Out? Answered
- Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, & Game Pass Ending Switch Console Exclusivity
- Street Fighter 6 Reveals Theme Music for E. Honda & Dhalsim