Rarest Operator Skins in Warzone 2

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 isn’t just a game where you get to shoot your enemies—it’s where you get to duke it out with them in style thanks to a slew of operator skins players can unlock or purchase. While some are easy to get, others are more demanding in their requirements… or price tags. Some are even impossible to get at this point. Below is a look at Warzone 2’s rarest operator skins.

COLLISION: Beta Reward Operator Skin

The Collision operator skin for Horangi was given exclusively to players who participated in the Warzone beta. The beta was held in September 2022, which meant players who skipped it no longer have the chance to get it. Of course, that is unless the good guys at Infinity Ward decide to release it again for other players.

The skin, which looks pretty cool, covers players from head to toe, complete with a mask and goggles, camouflage pants, and some gear in black and green color. You won’t be seeing this skin a lot in games, however, because only a few people are likely to have it.

APPARITION: Nuke completion Skin

I will never need to buy another skin again after getting the nuke skin in Warzone 2 pic.twitter.com/R76Y6Bc7uC — TheTacticalBrit (@TheTacticalBrit) November 30, 2022

Known as the Warzone Nuke Operator skin, the Apparition Operator for the Rangers is unlocked only after achieving a Nuke in Warzone 2. The difficulty in achieving that makes this one of the rarest skins in the game. To get it, players must win five matches consecutively, then complete the Champion’s Quest.

Efforts made to unlock the skin will be more than worth it, though, as the skin looks totally awesome. You can think of it as a nod to Assassin’s Creed costumes, but with demolitions gear instead of assassin tools, and in black instead of red and white.

ONI: Hiro “Oni” Watanabe

Pre-order #ModernWarfare2 through the PS Store secure the exclusive Operator: Hiro "Oni" Watanabe on day one, stocked with a high-level Weapon Blueprint 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PRXrLTMeZu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

For those who like ninja vibes, the Hiro “Oni” Watanabe Operator Skin would’ve made their day. The Oni mask, with its distinct look, and other things like the shoulder armor and what seem to be pockets for throwing knives in the chest, look really cool.

Sadly, the skin is no longer available as it was reserved exclusively for those who pre-ordered the game digitally. What’s more, the purchase had to be made via the PlayStation Store, which meant that those who got it are playing on the PS version of the game and nowhere else.

BURGER TOWN KING: Burger Town Operator Skin

J'ai un code pour le skin BK sur MWII

Je l’échange contre un code pour le skin MTN DEW ou JACK LINK'S. pic.twitter.com/tKsgOr8lNn — Tom 😉 (@tomlrce) November 19, 2022



Those who fancy a more relaxed and casual look while duking it out with other players will like the Burger Town Operator Skin. This skin, which comes courtesy of a collaboration with Burger King, has players wearing a Burger King shirt instead of the usual camouflaged suits.

The sad thing about this is that only Burger King branches outside the US or UK participated in the promo, which means US and UK residents would’ve only been able to purchase a code for the skin if they were eating promotional Whoppers in participating Burger King branches in literally 40 other countries.

And while codes can be purchased from others online, that’s a pretty risky and expensive gamble—you might even be conned into buying them at exorbitantly high prices, and worse, get scammed into paying money for nothing at all.

BIOHAZARD: Biohazard Operator Skin for Konig

Just unlocked the Biohazard skin, 7/7 weapon crates and I did them all as a solo. That’s some intense moment some 1v3’s and a bunch of failed attempts. #DMZ #DMZWeaponCrates

Also @CallofDuty this has been one of my fav parts of DMZ, double down on this and rewarding the player! pic.twitter.com/XlKnjkaHnh — Michael Carroll (he/him) (@MCarrollz) December 13, 2022

The Biohazard skin for Konig looks like just how its name implies: it covers the player in what appears to be a hooded suit with a gas mask. It looks pretty much like a hazmat suit but in a darker color. If you like this look, then you can get it for free but only after putting in a lot of effort.

The reason why this skin is considered rare is because of the sheer difficulty it takes to get it. The skin is unlocked for players who successfully extract seven Weapon Cases in DMZ Mode. Extracting one Weapon Case is already hard enough because they are heavily sought-after. Just think about the hardships you’ll face extracting seven of them, including those caused by other players.

And that’s it for the rarest Operator Skins for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. There are other skins out there, but the fact that some of these are already unavailable or hard to get, making them the rarest among them.