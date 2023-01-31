Prince of Tennis Watch Order: How To Watch Prince of Tennis in Order

Image via Funimation

Who knew tennis could be so competitive? In Tennis no Ouji-Sama (Prince of Tennis), tennis is anything but calming, and if you give the show a chance, you’ll be cheering for Ryoma Echizen in no time. If you’re already a fan or you heard about the anime through the grapevine, here’s how to watch Prince of Tennis in order, including the movies.

How to Watch Prince of Tennis in Chronological Order

To see Ryoma Echizen’s journey, here’s every movie and season of Prince of Tennis in chronological order:

Tennis no Ouji-Sama

Tennis no Ouji-sama: Atobe kara no Okurimono

Tennis no Ouji-Sama Movie 1: Futari no Samurai – The First Game

Tennis no Ouji-Sama: Sonzoku Yama no Hi

Tennis no Ouji-sama: Zenkoku Taikai-hen

Tennis no Ouji-Sama: Zenkoku Taikai-hen – Semifinal

Tennis no Ouji-sama: Zenkoku Taikai-hen – Final

Tennis no Ouji-sama Movie 2: Eikokushiki Teikyuu Shiro Kessen!

Tennis no Ouji-Sama: Another Story – Kako to Mirai no Message

Tennis no Ouji-Sama: Another Story II – Ano Toki no Bokura

Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama

Shin Tennis no Ouji-Sama Specials

Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama OVA vs. Genius 10

The Prince of Tennis II: Hyotei vs. Rikkai Game of Future (Part 1 & 2)

The Best Place to Watch Prince of Tennis

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll have a good portion of Prince of Tennis; however, the last 50 episodes are unavailable. Another issue you’ll face is that both the movies and most of the content that comes after Tennis no Ouji-Sama and before Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama isn’t available anywhere trustworthy. You’ll have to consider purchasing the box set or hope another streaming service picks it up.

Well, that wraps up everything you need to know on how to watch Prince of Tennis in order. It’s definitely a bummer that getting your hands on nearly 70% of the anime has to be done through other means. If you’re looking for something more complete or just anime-related, check out the links below.

