Persona 5 Royal Confidant Gift Guide, Which Gifts to Give Everyone (Kawakami, Takemi, Makoto, Kasumi & More)

Whenever you have some downtime with your confidants in Persona 5 Royal, you may get the opportunity to present them with a gift. This will help you earn even more rank points, and it can boost your relationship quickly. Here’s a guide for you to follow to give the best confidant gifts in Persona 5 Royal. Listed below are all of the gifts you can get in the game, along with the confidants who would appreciate them the most.

We’ve also updated the guide to include Kasumi Yoshizawa, who represents the Faith arcana in Royal.

Best Confidant Gift Guide in Persona 5 Royal

Tae Takemi

Classical Hits: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Castella: Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen Chocolate Truffles: Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen Sakura Fan: Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Mini Cactus: Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen All-Purpose Vitamins: Shibuya, 4,500 Yen

Shibuya, 4,500 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Black Mug: Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen

Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen High Performance Electric Toothbrush: Akihabara, 29,800 Yen

Ann Takamaki

Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Best of KGB49: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Sakura Fan: Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen Uji Matcha Flan: Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen Chocolate Truffles: Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen Castella: Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen Heart Ring: Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen Crimson Lipstick: Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen Flower Basket: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Star Mirror: Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen

Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Super Noisy Alarm Clock: Shibuya, 12,000 Yen

Shibuya, 12,000 Yen Face Beautifier: Akihabara, 9,800 Yen

Akihabara, 9,800 Yen Local Mascot Set: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Makoto Niijima

Classical Hits: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Book Cover: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Heart Ring: Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen Black Mug: Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen

Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen Fountain Pen: Shinjuku, 8,000 Yen

Shinjuku, 8,000 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen All-Purpose Vitamins: Shibuya, 4,500 Yen

Shibuya, 4,500 Yen Super Noisy Alarm Clock: Shibuya, 12,000 Yen

Shibuya, 12,000 Yen Motorbike Figure: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Futaba Sakura

Chocolate Truffles: Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen Castella: Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen Uji Matcha Flan: Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen Best of KGB49: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Heart Ring: Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen Heart Necklace: Underground Mall, 68,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 68,000 Yen Black Mug: Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen

Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen Snack Pack: Shibuya: 5,800 Yen

Shibuya: 5,800 Yen Robot Vacuum: Akihabara, 44,800 Yen

Akihabara, 44,800 Yen Dragon Sword Keychain: Akihabara, 500 Yen

Akihabara, 500 Yen Motorbike Figure: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Akihabara, 3,600 Yen Local Mascot Set: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Mifune Chihaya

Castella: Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen Classical Hits: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Glass Vase: Underground Mall, 3,200 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,200 Yen Book Cover: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Super Noisy Alarm Clock: Shibuya, 12,000 Yen

Shibuya, 12,000 Yen Star Mirror: Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen

Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen Flower Basket: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Robot Vacuum: Akihabara, 44,800 Yen

Akihabara, 44,800 Yen Face Beautifier: Akihabara, 9,800 Yen

Akihabara, 9,800 Yen Local Mascot Set: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Sadayo Kawakami

Castella: Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Incense Set: Underground Mall, 3,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,800 Yen Rakugo Collection: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Chocolate Truffles: Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen Best of KGB49: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Idol Pins: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Crimson Lipstick: Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen Heart Ring: Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen Heart Necklace: Underground Mall, 68,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 68,000 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Star Mirror: Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen

Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen Face Beautifier: Akihabara, 9,800 Yen

Akihabara, 9,800 Yen High Performance Electric Toothbrush: Akihabara, 29,800 Yen

Akihabara, 29,800 Yen Robot Vacuum: Akihabara, 44,800 Yen

Akihabara, 44,800 Yen Super Noisy Alarm Clock: Shibuya, 12,000 Yen

Ichiko Ohya

Uji Matcha Flan: Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen Mini Cactus: Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Rakugo Collection: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Sakura Fan: Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen Crimson Lipstick: Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen Classical Hits: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Robot Vacuum: Akihabara, 44,800 Yen

Akihabara, 44,800 Yen High Performance Electric Toothbrush: Akihabara, 29,800 Yen

Akihabara, 29,800 Yen Digital Camera: Akihabara, 39,800 Yen

Akihabara, 39,800 Yen Black Mug: Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen

Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen Fountain Pen: Shinjuku, 8,000 Yen

Shinjuku, 8,000 Yen All-Purpose Vitamins: Shibuya, 4,500 Yen

Hifumi Togo

Uji Matcha Flan: Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,400 Yen Castella: Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,500 Yen Glass Vase: Underground Mall, 3,200 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,200 Yen Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Book Cover: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen I ncense Set: Underground Mall, 3,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,800 Yen Sakura Fan: Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen Dragon Sword Keychain: Akihabara, 500 Yen

Akihabara, 500 Yen Black Mug: Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen

Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Fountain Pen: Shinjuku, 8,000 Yen

Haru Okumura

Mini Cactus: Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen Chocolate Truffles: Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 2,800 Yen Book Cover: Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,000 Yen Glass Vase: Underground Mall, 3,200 Yen

Underground Mall, 3,200 Yen Heart Ring: Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen Heart Necklace: Underground Mall, 68,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 68,000 Yen Local Mascot Set: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Akihabara, 3,600 Yen Motorbike Figure: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Akihabara, 3,600 Yen Dragon Sword Keychain: Akihabara, 500 Yen

Akihabara, 500 Yen Snack Pack: Shibuya, 5,800 Yen

Shibuya, 5,800 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Flower Basket: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Kasumi Yoshizawa

Sakura Fan: Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 4,800 Yen Mini Cactus: Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen

Underground Mall, 1,600 Yen Designer Perfume: Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen

Underground Mall, 7,800 Yen Crimson Lipstick: Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 6,000 Yen Heart Ring: Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen

Underground Mall, 88,000 Yen All-Purpose Vitamins: Shibuya, 4,500 Yen

Shibuya, 4,500 Yen Black Mug: Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen

Shinjuku, 1,800 Yen Star Mirror: Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen

Shinjuku, 4,000 Yen Flower Basket: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Rose Bouquet: Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen

Shinjuku, 2,400 Yen Local Mascot Set: Akihabara, 3,600 Yen

Akihabara, 3,600 Yen Face Beautifier: Akihabara, 9,800 Yen

While it’s not mandatory to give gifts to your Confidants whenever the opportunity arises, you should still do so as it will strengthen your bond with them. This will allow you to make faster progress in your Confidant ranks, and once you’ve maxed them out, you can then focus your time and efforts on someone else.

In addition to that, with the release of Royal, you will need to max out Kasumi‘s Confidant rank if you’re looking to unlock the secret ending and new content as well.

And that does it for our Confidant gift guide for Persona 5 Royal. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our impressions of the Switch port.

Related Posts