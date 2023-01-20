Persona 4 Golden All Answers (Classroom, Quiz, & Exams)

Persona 4 Golden is split into two sections: daily life and dungeon life. During the life sim segments, you’ll have to attend school and actually show you’re paying attention to raise your Knowledge and become a good student. To help you on your journey, here’s a list of all classroom answers and questions in Persona 4 Golden.

All Classroom Answers and Questions in Persona 4 Golden

Do note that while there is some overlap with base Persona 4, Golden does feature quite a few new questions that may throw you for a loop. We’ve listed all the questions and answers in chronological order down below:

4/14: What is the year before 1 AD called? Answer: 1 BC.

What is the year before 1 AD called? 4/18: The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one? Answer: Beta.

The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one? 4/20: Cmon man, help me out here! Answer: Three.

Cmon man, help me out here! 4/23: What’s this ergonomic bubble she’s asking about? Answer: Tulip Mania.

What’s this ergonomic bubble she’s asking about? 4/25: What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise? Answer: Overcompensation.

What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise? 4/26: I don’t think I’ve heard of any of these? Answer: Marriage numbers.

I don’t think I’ve heard of any of these? 4/30: What is the greatest canyon in the solar system? Answer: Valles Marineris.

What is the greatest canyon in the solar system? 5/7: Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese? Answer: The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?

Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese? 5/9: What is it called when muscles grow after exercise? Answer: Overcompensation. What is the year before 1 AD called? Answer: 1 BC.

What is it called when muscles grow after exercise? What is the year before 1 AD called? 5/10: Which of these numbers does not exist? Answer: Marriage numbers. Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?” Answer: Soseki Natsume.

Which of these numbers does not exist? Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?” 5/11: Who said “As laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?” Answer: Pythagoras. Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system? Answer: Olympus Mons.

Who said “As laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?” Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system? 5/26: Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven! Answer: Attendance logs.

Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven! 6/8: What sport is heikin-dai? Answer: Balance beam.

What sport is heikin-dai? 6/13: What kind of exercise is a sprint classified as? Answer: Anaerobics.

What kind of exercise is a sprint classified as? 6/15: Tell me what morale is. Answer: Cheerfulness of a group.

Tell me what morale is. 6/20: What period did Japan first implement bonus pay? Answer: Meiji.

What period did Japan first implement bonus pay? 6/27: What is identity? Answer: Individuality.

What is identity? 6/30: Which one of these is the name of a real river? Answer: Pis Pis River.

Which one of these is the name of a real river? 7/4: Who said “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”? Answer: Pascal.

Who said “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”? 7/7: What is the beginning of Gakumon no Susume a reference to? Answer: The US Declaration of Independence.

What is the beginning of Gakumon no Susume a reference to? 7/13 : What is the medical term for brainfreeze? Answer: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.

: What is the medical term for brainfreeze? 7/14: Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of the kanji? Answer: Kuukai.

Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of the kanji? 7/15: Which line can a typhoon never cross? Answer: The equator.

Which line can a typhoon never cross? 7/16: Tell me what makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards. Answer: He has no mustache.

Tell me what makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards. 7/19: What is morale? Answer: Cheerfulness in a group. What sport is heikin-dai? Answer: Balance beam.

What is morale? What sport is heikin-dai? 7/20: It is said, “Even Kobo made mistakes in writing.” Which kanji did he make a mistake on? Answer: 1. In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay? Answer: Meiji.

It is said, “Even Kobo made mistakes in writing.” Which kanji did he make a mistake on? In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay? 7/21: Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache? Answer: King of hearts. Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”? Answer: Pascal.

Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache? Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”? 7/22: Which one of these is the name of a real river? Answer: Pis Pis River. What is the beginning of Gakumon no Susume a reference to? Answer: The US Declaration of Independence.

Which one of these is the name of a real river? What is the beginning of Gakumon no Susume a reference to? 9/1: Venison is the meat of which animal? Answer: All of the above.

Venison is the meat of which animal? 9/5: Which of the following is a kigo for fall? Answer: Brisk.

Which of the following is a kigo for fall? 9/17: How short was history’s shortest war? Answer: 40 minutes.

How short was history’s shortest war? 9/20: What do you call somebody who’s between 90 and 100 years old? Answer: A nonagenarian.

What do you call somebody who’s between 90 and 100 years old? 9/28: Do you know the answer? Answer: Throat.

Do you know the answer? 10/4: Which of these sports also uses an anchor? Answer: Tug of war.

Which of these sports also uses an anchor? 10/5: Did you know the answer? Answer: The right edge.

Did you know the answer? 10/8: Tell me what bird’s name means “coward” in English? Answer: Chicken.

Tell me what bird’s name means “coward” in English? 10/11: What did Napoleon invent? Answer: Glass jars.

What did Napoleon invent? 10/12: Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first Jack o’ Lantern? Answer: Turnips.

Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first Jack o’ Lantern? 10/13: What kind of fish was I talking about? Answer: Ojisan.

What kind of fish was I talking about? 10/14: What part of the body contains the Adam’s Apple? Answer: Throat. Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country? Answer: The right edge.

What part of the body contains the Adam’s Apple? Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country? 10/15: How short was history’s shortest war? Answer: 40 minutes. Venison is the meat of what animal? Answer: All of the above.

How short was history’s shortest war? Venison is the meat of what animal? 10/17: What is the Japanese name for panda? Answer: Black and white bears. Which bird is false known for being corwardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”? Answer: Ostrich .

What is the Japanese name for panda? Which bird is false known for being corwardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”? . 10/18: What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period? Answer: Math Girl . What did Napoleon have invented? Answer: Glass jars.

What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period? . What did Napoleon have invented? 10/19: Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for? Answer: Fall. What is Dragon’s Blood? Answer: Plant resin.

Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for? What is Dragon’s Blood? 11/1: Tell me what the “figure” in figure skating refers to. Answer: Geometric shapes.

Tell me what the “figure” in figure skating refers to. 11/4: Sorry I have no idea. Answer: A cuckoo.

Sorry I have no idea. 11/7: Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to? Answer: No country.

Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to? 11/11: What desert is the Welwitschia from? Answer: Namib.

What desert is the Welwitschia from? 11/17: Is that even in a textbook? The roots of “bridal”? What? Answer: Bride ale.

Is that even in a textbook? The roots of “bridal”? What? 11/22: Do you know what an atlas is? Answer: A book of maps.

Do you know what an atlas is? 11/24: What is this sequence called? Answer: Fibonacci sequence.

What is this sequence called? 11/25: There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one? Answer: Khufu.

There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one? 11/26: Which one of these is considered a rice cake? Answer: Mochi.

Which one of these is considered a rice cake? 11/28: What does French food stem from? Answer: Italian food. What does the “figure” in figure skating refer to? Answer: Geometric shapes.

What does French food stem from? What does the “figure” in figure skating refer to? 11/29: Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt? Answer: Khufu . What is a book of maps called? Answer: Atlas.

Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt? . What is a book of maps called? 11/30: What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots? Answer: Bridal. What kind of bird is a kanko-dori? Answer: A cuckoo.

What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots? What kind of bird is a kanko-dori? 12/1: Which country does the South Pole belong to? Answer: No country. What is this sequence called? Answer: Fibonacci sequence.

Which country does the South Pole belong to? What is this sequence called? 12/2: What desert is the Welwitschia found in? Answer: Namib. Which of these is considered a rice cake? Answer: Mochi.

What desert is the Welwitschia found in? Which of these is considered a rice cake? 12/9: Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is? Answer: Transparent.

Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is? 12/10: What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight? Answer: The cross-section.

What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight? 12/17: I wasn’t listening. Help! Answer: Compassion makes you look better.

I wasn’t listening. Help! 12/21: Will you tell me if you know the answer? Answer: VII.

Will you tell me if you know the answer? 1/10: What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi? Answer: An orange.

What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi? 1/14: “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean? Answer: Bury the demons.

“Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean? 1/19: In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in the place of the rabbit? Answer: Cat.

In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in the place of the rabbit? 1/25: European snow in spring… do you know? Answer: Red.

European snow in spring… do you know? 1/30: What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte? Answer: Petabyte.

What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte? 2/1: What color were the pyramids originally? Answer: White.

What color were the pyramids originally? 2/6: The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one? Answer: Beta. How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven? Answer: Attendance logs.

The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one? How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven? 2/7: What drink name means “bury demons”? Answer: Toso. What is the medical term for brainfreeze? Answer: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.

What drink name means “bury demons”? What is the medical term for brainfreeze? 2/8: What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the cat in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs? Answer: Rabbit. What vegetable was first used to make Jack o’ Lanterns? Answer: Turnips.

What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the cat in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs? What vegetable was first used to make Jack o’ Lanterns? 2/9: What color were the pyramids when they were first built? Answer: White. What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red? Answer: The Sahara Desert Sand.

And those are all of the classroom questions and answers you need to know for Persona 4 Golden. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

