Persona 3 Portable Classroom, Quiz & Exam Answers
Exams are scary, but we’ve got you covered.
Persona 3 Portable is a mammoth experience for any gamer who has to contend with its many moving parts. Your primary goal is to battle menacing shadows at night to prevent a dark apocalypse, while also balancing the life of a typical high schooler to form bonds and experiences. Equally important though is your protagonist’s academic life. Throughout the school year, you’ll be faced with regular quizzes, questions, and, scariest, of all exams. The prospect is daunting so if you need a helping hand we’ve got you covered. Here are all the classroom, quiz & exam answers in Persona 3 Portable.
All Classroom, Quiz & Exam Answers in Persona 3 Portable
It’s important to note that Knowledge is listed as part of your social stats and it’s important to get it as high as possible, not only to unlock new Social Links but it can also provide a major boost to the corresponding Arcana of a fused Persona. This can give players a major advantage in battle, so it’s important to hit the books and study when possible while also consistently answering questions correctly in class.
Helping Junpei out in class and giving him the answers can also raise your charm social stat which can lead to more romantic subplots with the supporting cast. Some of the questions are genuinely tricky and could trip you up, luckily we have all the answers. Be aware though that your final score in your exams will be determined by your knowledge stat at the time, so study diligently!
April
4/8 Utsobo Kubota
4/18 Mud Huts
4/27 6000 Years Ago
May & Midterm Exam Answers
5/6 Soft Water
5/13 1700km/hr
5/15 Bread
5/18 Exam Answer Bread
5/19 Exam Answer Faster Than Sound
5/20 Exam Answer Hard Water
5/21 Exam Answer Nara
June
6/15 And…
6/17 Shamanism
6/22 Jellyfish
6/25 Dowsing
6/29 It Can Go Either Way
July & Midterm Exam Answers
7/3 The Global Heritage Pavilion
7/8 I failed, It’s Over Now
7/9 Konda Einen Shizaihou
7/10 Kabbalah
7/11 Imperial Prince
7/14 Exam Answer Dowsing
7/15 Exam Answer Octopus
7/16 Exam Answer Minamoto no Yoritomo
7/17 Exam Answer I Want, I Learned
September
9/1 Superconductivity
9/10 Gochisou-Sama
9/11 The Hermetica
9/14 Can’t Let Others Produce
9/26 The Tetractcys
October & Midterm Exam Answers
10/7 To Excite The Audience
10/13 Exam Answer Husbands
10/14 Exam Answer Pythagoras
10/15 Exam Answer Zero Electrical Resistance
10/16 Exam Answer Coup of Meiou
10/19 Fourteen
10/22 By Fermenting Them
10/23 Madam Blavatsky
10/26 Wristwatch
10/29 Lactase
November
11/12 The Upanishad
11/30 They Did Both
December & Final Exam Answers
12/7 Ozone
12/11 Cacti
12/14 Exam Answer 1185
12/15 Exam Answer Oxygen
12/16 Exam Answer Left-Hand Rule
12/17 Exam Answer Winter Mornings Are Pleasing
12/18 Exam Answer Cacti
12/21 Kido
12/22 Euphoria
January
1/8 It’s Wrong
1/18 Circe
That’s everything you need to know for all of Persona 3 Portable’s Classroom, Quiz, and Exam answers. Be sure to check out our ongoing coverage of persona 3 Portable including our review here and our guides below.
