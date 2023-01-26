New Star Wars Movies & Shows – Upcoming Star Wars Projects & Spin-Offs

Source: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars universe has consistently launched multiple projects and spin-offs to showcase new galactic adventures. So, if you’re wondering what will come next in the journey, we’ve compiled this list of the franchise’s known or rumored movies and shows.

All Star Wars Upcoming Projects Listed

In this timeline of Star Wars movies and shows, we will begin with the latest releases to the rumored installments of the franchise. Furthermore, we’ll explain what you can expect with these launches by describing each project.

Mandalorian Season 3 will continue the story of Din Djarin and Grogu in an all-new adventure that dives deeper into the Mandalore culture and The Child’s growth in power. In the series’ latest episode, we saw the battle against Gideon and a surprising cameo of a beloved character. Since then, fans have received answers about the Djarin and Grogu’s whereabouts in the Book of Boba Fett, and now the third installment will carry on sometime after these events.

After the first season’s success, Disney has confirmed the next series of anthologies with Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. This installment features shorts from various countries to showcase different cultures within the universe. During Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm stated that the series would be collaborating with creative studios all around the globe, such as Japan, India, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, and the United States.

Young Jedi Adventures will be the first series created specifically for a young audience around the ages of preschoolers and early grade schoolers. The story will follow a new class of Padawans as they make their way to The High Republic. In addition, the time period of this series will be set before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and explore valuable lessons about what it means to be a Jedi.

Ahsoka has been a notable character in many franchise installments, including The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi. But now, the famous Jedi will finally get her very own show on Disney+.

Rosario Dawson will reprise her Ahsoka role with the executive producers, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. However, there aren’t any confirmed details, and we’ll most likely see her continuing her mission to find General Admiral Thrawn, an evil military pawn of the Empire.

The next Star Wars TV show for Disney+, Skeleton Crew, will launch sometime around 2023. The story will be about a group of kids on a coming-of-age journey with the creative minds of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Currently, Jude Law is the only known cast member of Skeleton Crew.

Another upcoming Star Wars show currently being developed is the Acolyte, which features a narrative that focuses on the dark side of the Force during the end phase of the High Republic Era. The co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, will be the show’s writer and producer. Moreover, several cast members have been confirmed, such as Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more.

The creator of Andor, Tony Gilroy, has talked about the release of Season 2 in an interview with Deadline, where he discusses the plan for the next 12 episodes. Unlike the first installment, this narrative will span four years, so fans can expect several time skips, from a few days to a year. Since this will be the show’s last season, Gilroy has stated that the final scene will segway into the events of Cassian Andor in the critically acclaimed Rogue One.

Based on an interview with Total Film, the President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, talked about an untitled Taika Watiti Star Wars movie. She claims this new film may create the franchise’s next saga, and we could get a December 2023 release.

The director of the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins, previously made plans for a new starfighter film called “Rogue Squadron.” Because her father was once a great fighter pilot, she was more than happy to combine her father’s legacy with her love for the franchise. Unfortunately, there have been a few rumors about this movie’s cancellation, but there is no official information as of right now.

According to the official Star Wars website, A Droid Story will feature a hero guided by C-3PO and R2-D2. The ILM and Lucasfilm Animation will also take the lead on this show with an unknown release date.

Like Ahsoka, Lando Calrissian will get his own standalone series on Disney+. The story will bring back Donald Glover as his character in Solo: A Star Wars Story and is currently still in development.

When Kathleen Kennedy was asked about an update for the show during a Cinema Blend interview, she stated, “You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here.” So, we probably won’t expect to see the series anytime soon until Glover’s schedule clears up.

Rumors of a J.D. Dillard (director of Sleight and Sweetheart) and Matt Owens’ (writer for Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) Star Wars movie has been circulating for a while. Some reports have claimed that it will be about Exegol, the Sith planet shown in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Dillard, himself, was also featured in the movie as FN-1226, a stormtrooper like Finn.

Currently, there are no updates or news about this release; therefore, we’ll have to see what will happen next about this debut.

A Rian Johnson trilogy has been in the works since he directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Kathleen Kennedy stated that the trilogy will be shelved for now until the director finishes his projects. So, if you are waiting for another Rian Johnson Star Wars movie, you won’t see one for quite a while.

Longtime fans were overjoyed to see the return of the famous Boba Fett in the latest Disney+ series. Although there isn’t much confirmed for the show, a leak from Reddit user SomeBoredBoi displays a poster of a possible Season 2, but we’ll need to wait for future updates to see if this is true.

The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has been quite busy, especially after revealing many movies and TV shows at SDCC. On top of all these projects, Feige also has an idea for a new Star Wars film, and Kathleen Kennedy has commented that she would love to see what kind of movie he could come up with when they eventually collaborate.

According to Deadline, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will be directing a new Star Wars movie, along with Damon Lindelof (Lost) as the writer for the next saga. There have also been rumors about an up-and-coming writer, Justin Britt-Gibson, who will be Lindelof’s partner in this project.

In a recent interview with SYFY, Shawn Levy confirmed that he has been working on a new Star Wars movie and is currently in the early development stage. He also explains how his goal with this film is to make a “visual spectacle and a healthy dose of wish fulfillment, levity, and big heart,” like many of his movies.

That's everything you need to know about all the upcoming new Star Wars movies and shows.

