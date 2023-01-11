Image Source: TikTok

TikTok became a dominant force as a social media platform in just a short period of time. Due to its popularity, content creators from other platforms are flocking to TikTok to get a piece of the pie of its massive audience.

Due to the influx of TikTok video creators, the platform has become a melting pot of content that caters to almost everyone. However, one might wonder, in the vast plethora of content, who holds the title for the most viewed TikToks of all time? Let’s find out.

10. Billie Eilish – Face Warp Challenge

Billie Eilish is an American singer-songwriter who took the music industry by storm. That’s why it’s unsurprising that the young superstar takes a spot on our list. This video was her first TikTok and her most viewed one of all time. Here, we can see Billie Elish doing the face warp challenge.

This video garnered more than 353.4 million views. Although she’s considered inactive on the platform, posting only 20 TikToks in two years, she already left a legacy.

9. Khaby Lame – How to Open a Car

Khaby Lame is the man who changed the content creation game. This man managed to become the most followed TikToker in the world without saying a single word and this video is his cream of the crop.

Khaby Lame is known for mocking complex “life hacks” like the one in this video. He’s showing a simple solution for opening a car door without buying the additional side mirror. This TikTok garnered more than 352.7 million views.

8. Daexo – Adorable Baby

There are two things that will surely hit the right spot in every viewer’s heart. Adorable babies and adorable pets and Daexo managed to nail this video with the first one. In this TikTok, Daexo is recording her daughter, Demi Rose.

She’s pinching her daughter’s cheek to the tune of a very catchy song—and her daughter smiling and laughing at what they’re doing is the perfect reaction. Incidentally, their audio became a trend and this became the primary source of the TikTok. Also, who doesn’t love cute babies right?

7. Jamie32bish – Say it Right Dance and Lipsync

For most people, virality isn’t really something you can expect. That’s what happened to Jamie Big Sorrel Hor aka Jami32bish. He’s just a regular guy whose rise to fame came out of nowhere. In this video, Jamie is seen just goofing around and dancing to Nelly Furtado’s “Say it Right.” This TikTok amassed more than 431.8 million views.

6. Zac King – Wet Paint Loop

The King has arrived! Zac King was first known for his “magic vines” but later on he decided to reveal some of his tricks to his viewers. From then on, Zac King amped up his videos with more complex editing tricks and that catapulted him to a whole new level of internet stardom.

Zac’s TikToks, in particular, are truly mesmerizing and this video is a great example of the quality of content he puts out. Here, we can see him play with some optical illusions involving him painting a wall and dealing with wet paints. The best part of it? It’s a perfect loop. This video has more than 659.6 million views.

5. Bella Poarch – M to the B

Bella Poarch’s earlier clips are mainly about gaming skits and cosplay but soon she found her niche—ahegao faces. Bobbing her head and making cute faces to the tune of Millie B’s song, she soon found herself on the rise to stardom. Her M to the B video is now viewed more than 730 million times.

4. Zac King – Is it Cake Illusion

From this point on, don’t be surprised if the King has the most spots here on our list. The man mastered the art of short-form viral videos. After all, his content and TikTok’s format are a match made in heaven. The above TikTok is Zac King’s take on the recent trend “Is it cake?” where hyperrealistic cakes were made to fool the audience. It’s the same concept that Zac used for this video but of course, he added that Zac King’s signature twist. This video secured the fourth spot on our list by amassing 966.5 million views.

3. Zac King – Best Hiding Spot

This one is a controversial TikTok but nevertheless, it took our third spot on the list. The reason why it’s controversial is despite this video reaching more than one billion views, the number of likes it garnered fell flat in comparison. This video was just liked eight million times. Some people are saying it’s because TikTok’s algorithms are rigged to push the famous content creators more but regardless of the politics or whatever it is, one cannot deny the quality of this content.

2. James Charles – Christmas Transition

James Charles is known for her make-up tutorials and transformation videos, so it’s very surprising to see that his most viewed TikTok is not part of his niche. The beauty mogul started the video with audio that is very familiar to Counter-Strike players and then it transitioned to a Christmas-themed party. This TikTok is nothing short of extravagance and the transitions are simple yet perfectly executed. This video has already amassed nearly two billion views.

1. Zac King – Harry Potter Wannabe

Imagine an illusion you only see in the big productions done on TikTok. That’s the magic of this video. This TikTok holds the record of the most viewed TikTok with more than 2.1 billion views. In this video, we can see Zac King donning a Hogwarts uniform flying on a broomstick. Later in the video, it was revealed that Zac was just riding a longboard and is holding a mirror for the trick but we’re pretty sure it’s just another misdirection from Zac.

Bonus: Auut – Nothing but Darkness

However, Zac’s video is really not the most viewed video on the platform. Zac’s 2.1 billion views are nothing compared to the 61 billion views garnered by auut’s video—a video showing absolutely nothing. Earth’s population is just 7.1 billion so for the video to reach 61 billion, every single person on the planet has to view it about eight times. This would’ve been the number one but this feat is literally impossible to achieve without the help of some bots.

Related Posts