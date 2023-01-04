6 Games Like MapleStory If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Image Source: Wizet

Fantasy Life

MapleStory is a game brimming with life, and the same can be said for Fantasy Life. This charming 3DS game lets you live out your virtual life to the fullest with a handful of different jobs. Right before you start the game, you can create your own character and select a certain path you have in mind for your adventure. There are 12 different life classes to choose from, each with their own specific traits, abilities, skills, and equipment. Unlike MapleStory, however, you aren’t confined to one specific class and can freely change from Carpenter to Cook or Alchemist to Angler at any time. In fact, Fantasy Life’s greatest challenge is maxing out and learning everything that each job has to offer.

While Fantasy Life does include a main storyline, you’re free to do whatever you want between missions. Through the story, you can unlock more of the game’s vast world, from its different cities to the more powerful monsters. Although this game isn’t an MMO, you can invite up to three other friends to share the journey together. Like MapleStory, Fantasy Life thrives on flexibility and lets players freely choose what they want to do in the game.

Ragnarok Online

Like the first MapleStory game, Ragnarok Online is another classic MMO that launched over a decade ago on PC. Back then, the series didn’t rely on 3D models and kept things simple with 2D sprites in an open world. This MMO also relies on a job system, allowing players to choose from a whopping 50 different job classes as they leveled up in the game. Jobs generally evolve as you progress, acting as a sort of progression system that rewards players for reaching certain levels. Because of this, players have a multitude of options when creating builds for their character, letting them create units that tailor to their personal play style.

All that said, Ragnarok Online includes a large, fully explorable world that spans across two major continents. By following the main quest line, players will travel across different maps and three major nations. Each area is thriving with different communities and cities and exploring these areas are a great way to find different side quests that may come with some unique items. If you’re looking for another classic MMO like MapleStory, Ragnarok Online is definitely worth looking into.

zOMG!

Gaia Online was one of the major anime social networking sites back in the day, with users flocking to the many forums on the site. Since then, the site has expanded with some mini-games and a few new features, leading up to the release of the site’s very first MMO. zOMG is completely free and doesn’t require fans to download any external files on their computer since it’s a browser-based game. The only thing players will actually need is an account on the site, which is just a free registration.

Using their 2D avatars, players could explore zOMG’s different maps and partake in various quests. While there isn’t any class system available, players could fight monsters and use special rings to activate different abilities. In line with this, you could cast magic or different buffs, similar to how Wizards and Priests work in MapleStory. It’s also worth noting that zOMG doesn’t use an EXP system, having players collect different Charge Orbs to power up their rings instead. zOMG strays from the typical MMO formula a little, but it’s worth looking into if you want to try something new for free

LaTale

From the get-go, you’ll see the resemblance between MapleStory and LaTale. Both games are side-scrolling MMOs that use cute sprites for character avatars. In fact, LaTale seems to take plenty of cues from MapleStory, as players will usually go off on different side quests taken from various NPCs scattered across the map. There’s always somewhere new to explore, and following the main quest line will help players get familiarized with the areas.

Additionally, characters can choose from a variety of classes (Warriors, Knights, Wizards, Explorers, Engineers, Soul Breakers, Card Masters, Wanderers, Demigods, Agnis, and Dark Chasers) that focus on specific play styles. Each class also has their own set of skills that, interestingly enough, can be chained together to create combos. LaTale doesn’t stray too far from the original MapleStory formula and is easy enough to get into if you’re a fan of side-scrolling MMOs.

Elsword Online

While the side-scrolling aspect is still there, Elsword Online takes things a step further with upgraded visuals and 2.5D designs. Like most MMOs, created characters each have their own job classes, skills, and even backgrounds in the game. However, Elsword Online goes for a different take with combat, taking a more beat ‘em up approach you would see in fighting games.

Instead of pressing buttons or command prompts to activate attacks, players will have to execute combos within a specific range to pull off a string of powerful attacks. In that sense, Elsword Online plays out like a side-scrolling fighting game with heavy MMO elements mixed in. Combat aside, there are 10 different regions to explore that come with different towns and dungeons. Similarly, players must traverse the vast world to level up and unlock new skills and classes. All that said, MapleStory players who are also fans of fighting games might want to try their hand at Elsword Online.

Trickster Online

Another popular anime-inspired MMORPG, Trickster Online is a 2D isometric free-to-play experience from Korean developer Ntreev Soft. Narratively, the story is heavily influenced by Greek mythology and sees players taking part in a special contest to win treasure across an idyllic island.

With a mixture of deep combat and non-combat systems, Trickster Online is full to the brim with interesting things to do, sights to see, and monsters to battle. Not only is there a Drill system that tasks players with drilling into the ground and finding treasure, but there’s also a card battling system to get to grips with as well. In all, this one may be the perfect experience for those looking for something to scratch that ol’ MapleStory itch.

