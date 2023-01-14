Love Ball Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Apricorn Balls are a particular type of Pokeballs, each offering unique abilities or bonuses when thrown to capture a Pokemon. The Love Ball, for example, increases the chances of catching a Pokemon that is the opposite gender of the Pokemon you are using. Plus, it’s a Pink Pokeball, so naturally it suits some Pokemon’s aesthetic better. If you want to get your hands on the Love Ball, we’ve got the information you’ll need. Follow along below for all the Love Ball locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find the Love Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike other Pokeballs that may be found as items scattered around the Paldea Region or purchased at PokeMarts, Love Balls are a special kind of Pokeball that is not obtainable through these methods. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Love Ball can be found or earned in two locations. Here’s everything you need to know about these locations and how to get the Love Ball.

Porto Marina Auction House

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The first area in which Love Balls can be obtained is from auctions in the Porto Marinada Market, where the Love Ball has an opportunity to be selected as one of the daily featured items on sale. If you stumble across a Love Ball at the auction, you will have to successfully make the highest bid to win the item.

To unlock the auctions, you must complete Cascarrafa’s Gym Challenge by giving Kofu his wallet. After auctions are unlocked, items will change randomly in-game and in real time. However, you can manually reroll these items by closing the game and pushing the time forward on your Nintendo Switch by 72 minutes.

Academy Ace Tournament

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The second location where you can obtain Love Balls is the Academy Ace Tournament. Upon completing the tournament, a range of items are rewarded to the player for each successful completion, with the Love Ball being included as one of the items in the reward pool.

To unlock the Academy Ace Tournament, you must complete the game and defeat all eight Gym Leaders in rematches. In the Tournament, you will battle staff and students over four rounds to determine the school champion.

That's everything you need to know about all the Love Ball locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

