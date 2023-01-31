Zelda Breath of the Wild Guide Wiki
A master guide to your journey across Hyrule!
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild drops Wii U and Switch owners into a wide open world full of beauty, fantastic locales, sprawling fields, and another battle between good an evil. There’s a lot to take in this time around thanks to new mechanics introduced to the series for the first time, and it can be a bit overwhelming. To help all you Zelda fans out there, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive Legend of Zelda BotW Walkthrough that will have all the guides, tips, tricks, and information you need.
Legend of Zelda BoTW Walkthrough
- Release Date: March 3, 2017
- Developer: Nintendo EPD
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Platforms: Switch, Wii U
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild General Tips and Info
- 4 Things to Know Before You Buy
- Breath of the Wild Secrets You Shouldn’t Miss
- How to Get the Master Sword
- Expansion Pass
- How to Get Hearts
- How to Save
- How to Sprint and Run Faster
- How to Get More Stamina
- How to Heal
- How to Revive Link
- How to Get Spirit Orbs and What They Do
- How to Wait and Pass Time
- How to Keep Warm
- How to Get More Heat Resistance and Cool Down
- What All amiibo Do
- How to Crouch
- How to Snowboard on Your Shield
- How to Get a House
- How to Upgrade Your House
- How to Get Wolf Link
- How to Create Updrafts
- How to Upgrade the Sheikah Slate
- How Long It Is & How Many Dungeons There Are
- How to Whistle
- How to Fast Travel
- How to Quit the Game
- How to Mark Locations on Your Map
- How to Climb Walls
- How to Start Gambling and Earn Quick Rupees
- How to Take Selfies
- How to Get a Blood Moon
- How to Beat the Yiga Clan Hideout
- Can you Pet a Dog?
- How to Catch Bugs and Lizards
- Blood Moon: What It Does
- Can You Have Multiple Save Files?
- How Many Hearts Do You Need to Get the Master Sword? Answered
- Is There Going to Be a DLC 3?
- 23 Things to Do After Beating Breath of the Wild
- How to Use Invincibility & Infinite Stamina Glitches
Zelda Breath of the Wild Horses
- How to Tame a Horse
- How to Keep a Horse
- How to Get a Saddle for Your Horse
- How to Call Your Horse
- Can Your Horse Die?
- How to Get Epona
- How to Get the Lord of the Mountain Mount
- How to Revive Horses
- How to Feed Your Horse
- How to Ride a Bear
- How to Get Skeleton Horse
Zelda Breath of the Wild Cooking
Zelda Breath of the Wild Important Locations
- All Sheikah Tower Locations
- Great Plateau Shrine Locations
- How to Get Through the Lost Woods
- How to Get Into Gerudo Town
- Korok Forest Location
- Lurelin Village Location
- How to Get to Zora’s Domain
Zelda Breath of the Wild Items
- How to Get a Paraglider
- How to Get an Axe
- How to Get a Torch
- How to Increase Your Inventory Size
- How to Clear Inventory Space
- How to Dye Clothes and Change Their Color
- How to Repair Weapons
- How to Get Korok Seeds and What They Do
- How to Change Items
- How to Get Fairies
- How to Use the Sheikah Slate as Binoculars
- How to Get Luminous Stones and What They’re For
- How to Get a Noble Pursuit
- How to Get Restless Crickets
- Where to Find Ancient Horse Gear
Zelda BOTW Walkthrough: Weapons and Combat
- How to Get The Best Weapons and Armor
- How to Get the Master Sword
- Can the Master Sword Break?
- How to Get the Hylian Shield (The Best Shield)
- Is There Weapon Crafting?
- How to Get a Sword and Shield
- How to Get a Bow and Arrows
- How to Aim the Bow
- How to Get Fire Arrows
- How to Get Weapons
- How to Switch Weapons
- How to Throw Your Weapon at Enemies
- How to Block
- How to Parry
- How to Side Hop
- How to Sneak
- How to Flurry Rush
- How to Shoot in Slow Motion With Your Bow
- How to Get a Critical Hit
- How to Dodge
- How to Lock On
- How to Do Charged Attacks
- How to Counter Attack (Perfect Guard)
- This Trick Allows Players to Upgrade Rusty Weapons
- Is There an Unbreakable Zora Trident?
- How to Get the Ceremonial Trident
- Where to Get the Lightscale Trident
Zelda Breath of the Wild Clothing and Gear
- How to Get The Best Weapons and Armor
- How to Get the Best Cold-Resistant Clothes (Snowquill Set)
- How to Get the Flamebreaker Armor
- How to Get the Zora Armor Set
- How to Get a Gerudo Outfit
- How to Upgrade Armor and Outfits
- How to Get the Best Gear from Merchants
- How to Get New Clothes
- How to Change Clothes
- How to Get Zora’s Helm
- How to Get the Dark Link Armor Set
- How to Get the Blue Clothing Armor (Champion’s Tunic)
- How to Get the Green Tunic
- How to Get the Barbarian Armor Set
- How to Get Rubber Armor
- How to Get Fierce Deity Armor
Zelda Breath of the Wild Character Upgrades
- How to Undo Spirit Orb Health & Stamina Upgrades
- How to Change Goddess Statue Health & Stamina Upgrades
Zelda Breath of the Wild Story and Character Info
- Story and Ending Explained
- Where Does Breath of the Wild Fit on the Timeline?
- Are There Multiple Endings?
- How to Get All Endings
- Who the Old Man Is
- Where Impa Is
- Where to Find Hestu
- Great Fairy
Zelda Breath of the Wild Puzzles,Wild Shrines, and Quest Guides
- How to Find All Memory Locations
- ‘From the Ground Up’ Tarrey Town Quest
- How to Find the Eighth Heroine
- Sign of the Shadow Shrine Quest
- How to Solve Kaam Yatak Shrine Puzzle
- Ree Dahee Shrine Puzzle Solution
- How to Solve Shee Vaneer and Shee Venath Puzzles
- Naboris Terminal Puzzle Guide
- Divine Beast Vah Ruta Dungeon Guide
- How to Get Sheikah Heirloom (Stolen Heirloom Quest Guide)
Zelda BOTW Walkthrough: Bosses and Special Enemies
- How to Beat the Game Fast
- Wild Blue Rabbits: What They Do and Why You Should Care
- Where to Find the Divine Beasts
- How to Find and Farm Farosh
- How to Beat and Farm Dinraal
- How to Beat Guardians Easily
- How to Beat Lynel Easily
- How to Beat Stone Talus Easily
- How to Beat Master Kohga
- How to Beat Divine Beast Vah Naboris Easily
- How to Beat Thunderblight Ganon
- How to Beat Fireblight Ganon
- How to Beat Waterblight Ganon
- Where to Find the Final Boss
- How to Beat Calamity Ganon (Final Boss)
- How to Find & Beat Molduga Boss
The Master Trials
- How to Start Master Mode & What’s New
- How to Get All EX Treasure DLC Outfit Quests
- Where the Korok Mask Location Is
- How to Get the Tingle Outfit
- How to Get Midna’s Helmet
- How to Get Phantom Armor Set
- How to Get Majora’s Mask
- How to Get Travel Medallion
- How to Get Enhanced Master Sword
- How to Upgrade Master Sword
- How to Start Trial of the Sword
Zelda BotW Walkthrough: Champion’s Ballad DLC
- How to Get Master Cycle Zero Motorcycle
- How to Start Champion’s Ballad DLC
- Can You Keep the One-Hit Obliterator? Answered
Make sure to keep checking back in as we update this growing guide with more guides, tips, tricks, information, and features surrounding The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.