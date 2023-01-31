Zelda Breath of the Wild Guide Wiki

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild drops Wii U and Switch owners into a wide open world full of beauty, fantastic locales, sprawling fields, and another battle between good an evil. There’s a lot to take in this time around thanks to new mechanics introduced to the series for the first time, and it can be a bit overwhelming. To help all you Zelda fans out there, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive Legend of Zelda BotW Walkthrough that will have all the guides, tips, tricks, and information you need.

Legend of Zelda BoTW Walkthrough

Release Date: March 3, 2017

March 3, 2017 Developer: Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EPD Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Platforms: Switch, Wii U

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild General Tips and Info

Zelda Breath of the Wild Horses

Zelda Breath of the Wild Cooking

Zelda Breath of the Wild Important Locations

Zelda Breath of the Wild Items

Zelda BOTW Walkthrough: Weapons and Combat

Zelda Breath of the Wild Clothing and Gear

Zelda Breath of the Wild Character Upgrades

Zelda Breath of the Wild Story and Character Info

Zelda Breath of the Wild Puzzles,Wild Shrines, and Quest Guides

Zelda BOTW Walkthrough: Bosses and Special Enemies

The Master Trials

Zelda BotW Walkthrough: Champion’s Ballad DLC

Make sure to keep checking back in as we update this growing guide with more guides, tips, tricks, information, and features surrounding The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.