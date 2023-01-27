When Does Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends Come Out? (US & International)
Fall in love with the two geniuses of Shuchiin Academy!
The season finale of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has come and gone, and fans can’t wait to see if Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya finally end up together. To go along with the excitement, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the popular romance anime. Here is when the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends movie comes out.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends Film Release Date
Now that the season finale of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has released its hour-long special, the hit romance anime has already a movie is on its way Dec. 19, 2022. This latest installment will give fans something to look forward to still this year.
If you are unfamiliar with Kaguya-sama Love is War, we’ll give you a summary covering the story of Miyuki and Kaguya. As two geniuses at Shuchiin Academy, Shirogane and Shinomiya struggle with their feelings for each other. However, due to their pride and narcissistic tendencies, neither wants to be the first to confess the truth.
As a result, Shirogane and Shinomiya embark on a war of love, where they both plot elaborate schemes to get someone to reveal their feelings first. Since the anime doesn’t follow traditional romance stories, the show has gained a loyal fanbase that grows more and more. Now that the latest season finale is out, the community is excited to see the anime’s continuation, this time in movie form.
When Does Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- Come Out in US Theaters?
On top of this, it was recently revealed that Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- to North American theaters this Valentine’s Day for a special two-day theatrical event starting on Feb. 14, 2024. Tickets for the popular romantic comedy, which will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles, are now available on Fandango.
That’s everything you need to know about when the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie comes out. Moreover, you can watch the season finale on Crunchyroll to see how more of the story unfolds. The film will premiere in theatres first, and then on television. If you want additional anime content, check out the relevant links below.
Featured Image Source: Viz Media
