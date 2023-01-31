Is Xbox Down? How To Check Xbox Live Server Status

Image Source: Xbox

All gamers know that no online service is ever perfect, they all break at some point. It’s a little tougher to handle when one of the larger consoles’ services drops, but it’s at least easy to get relevant information. Here’s how to check the Xbox Live server status to see if Xbox is down.

Check Xbox Live Server Status

Considering the size of Xbox, there are many places to double-check if the whole service is having difficulties. Your first stop should always be the Xbox Status support page. This breaks Xbox down into its many parts so you can for sure see if something is wrong in a particular area, like games & gaming, multiplayer gaming, and store & subscriptions.

There is a good second option if you are experiencing issues, but Xbox isn’t acknowledging anything. Head to the Downdetector page for Xbox. This website gathers reports from gamers all over, no need to wait for Xbox to announce a problem on its end.

If you’re looking for possible announcements on when an issue might be cleared up, that will likely be found on the Xbox Support Twitter account.

Is Xbox Down?

As of 1:25 PM ET on Jan. 31, Xbox has fixed the sign-in troubles that users were experiencing an hour ago. If you were having trouble recently, try shutting your console down completely and then turning it back on. For PC players, fully close out of the Xbox app and reopen it.

Users should no longer be experiencing issues signing in to Xbox Live. Thanks for sticking with us, and happy gaming. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 31, 2023

With issues cleared up, everyone can get back to enjoying Hi-Fi Rush.

That is everything you need to know regarding how to check the Xbox Live server status to see if Xbox is down. For more Xbox news and guides, check out the links below.

Related Posts