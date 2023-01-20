Is There Romance in Fire Emblem Engage? Answered

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

The support conversations have been a key part of the Fire Emblem series since the release of Awakening, and they’re back in Fire Emblem Engage as well. Going further than just support conversations, however, more recent Fire Emblem games have also allowed players to pair up their characters in romantic relationships. If you’re wondering whether there’s romance in Fire Emblem Engage, here’s what you need to know.

Is There Romance in Fire Emblem Engage?

The good news is, the answer is yes, there is romance in Fire Emblem Engage. Various characters in the game will be able to reach A-rank supports with each other, before unlocking a special conversational scene after that which hints at a romantic connection between those characters. It doesn’t have much bearing on the game, like in Awakening or Fates where you could have offspring that joined you in battle, but it’s a nice touch either way.

The reason for this is likely because Fire Emblem Engage is meant to be a side game that celebrates all of the popular characters from past games in the series, and bring them together in an epic showdown within the confines of a new story. Interestingly, Three Hopes from last year didn’t feature any romantic relationships either, and only featured platonic friendships with very slight hints of romance here and there.

It’s unlikely that this will change in future updates or patches, but for now, if you’re hoping for any sort of major dating sim element in Engage where you get to recruit your characters’ offspring, you’re out of luck.

That’s all you need to know about whether there’s any romance in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

