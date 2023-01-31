Is Steam Down Right Now? How to Check Steam Network Server Status

Not able to log into Steam and the Steam network right now? You are by no means alone. The Steam platform is home to millions of users, so it makes sense that there may be a network outage here and there, with some problems even going widespread. So is Steam down? Here’s how you can check Steam server status.

Is Steam Down Right Now?

🛠 Steam Maintenance

14:05 PST Major @Steam connection manager servers downtime (at least 99% down). https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P — Steam Status (Unofficial) (@SteamStatus) December 20, 2022

At the moment, Steam users are reporting that the Steam network is down much more than usual. Reports have skyrocketed and third-party resources are reporting a maintenance outage. We believe it is down right now! If you take a look at Down Detector, you’ll see that there’s an increasing number of reports about the service being down, even though it does seem like there are players who are still able to log on.

Since it’s probably down, here are some things to do while Steam is unavailable.

Neither Valve nor Steam has yet to issue any sort of news regarding the outages, nor have they started a timetable on if any sort of fixes will be implemented. We’ll be sure to keep this article updated as more information on the issue is revealed. It also goes without saying that many Steam network users like Dota 2 and CS:GO may be experiencing outages with this disruption.

When we have more info on the fix, we will be sure to update you accordingly. For now, that is everything you need to know on how to check Steam server status.

While you wait, be sure to check out all of our other Steam-related content below. That includes plenty of great features, news, guides, and quizzes about the platform that fans and newcomers alike will surely love.

Related Posts