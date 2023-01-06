Is Noir in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Image Source: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse blew audiences out of the water when it debuted in 2018 for many reasons, as it spun a web full of multiple versions of the prolific “Web-Head,” voiced by much of the industry’s top talent. One particular highlight was Nicolas Cage’s rendition of Spider-Man Noir, and with the sequels approaching, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Noir is in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Is Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Image Source: Polygon

Currently, the answer remains up in the air on whether or not Noir will be in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, a recent interview conducted with Nicolas Cage seems to paint a picture that not many may want to see.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cage mentions that he will not be returning to the sequel. During a promotion for The Old Way, Screen Rant asks Cage about whether or not he’ll be returning to the role, to which he replies:

“You’d have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that. No one’s spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don’t know. I really don’t. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that’s a great character. Spider-Man’s the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it’s a great character.”

Now, despite Cage’s answer sounding definite, it is important to note that we’ve seen something like this before, such as Andrew Garfield remaining incredibly adamant he wouldn’t be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, is Sony Pictures Marvel? No, but perhaps this is part of a bigger picture where Cage’s character is in it, or perhaps, he’ll come back in later entries after proclaiming his love for the character during the interview. For now, it seems he as won’t be in the film, at least, until fans see the final product.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not Noir is in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Be sure to check out our related content, such as this prolific actor joining the cast, the reveal trailer, and all the Easters Eggs the trailer is full of.

