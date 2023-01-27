Is Neil Patrick Harris Back As Barney In How I Met Your Father?

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

How I Met Your Father returned after nearly a year for its second season. Hilary Duff’s Sophie has continued the story of her love life, which will not accommodate another How I Met Your Mother character. Ever since the show was confirmed to be set in the same universe, there’s been endless hype over the original sitcom’s characters making an appearance. Neil Patrick Harris has been an expected name to pop up. So, did Neil Patrick Harris make a comeback as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Is Barney Stinson In How I Met Your Father? Answered

Neil Patrick Harris is officially back as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father. The actor showed up in a surprise cameo at the end of the Season 2 premiere. In a flash-forward, Sophie is seen crashing into a car while frantically calling her mother – the owner of the car is revealed to be Barney.

Barney’s only line is one of his famous catchphrases of “Dude!” as he reacts with irritation at his car’s rear bumper falling apart. Barney has been one of the most anticipated characters that How I Met Your Mother fans have hoped to see. After Cobie Smulders’ Robin appeared in the Season 1 finale, fans were quick to hope that Barney would show up next.

Barney’s arrival on How I Met Your Father carried particular excitement because of the theory that he might be Sophie’s real father. This has since been disproved by showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who have teased that Barney will be playing a different part in Sophie’s story. What is definite is that Barney is going to play a major role in How I Met Your Father, which means his cameo is just a small taste of what’s to come.

Another possibility exists that Barney might be the titular father. Sophie has no problem dating older men given that John Corbett will appear as such a character in this season. Barney was the only How I Met Your Mother main character whose future remained shrouded in mystery – the farthest viewers saw him was in 2021, so his How I Met Your Father appearance has entered uncharted territory.

Of course, Barney being the father would be a copout since Sophie revealed that she met the father on the night of the series premiere. It’s entirely possible that rear-ending Barney’s car will somehow cause Sophie to meet her future spouse because of the change in circumstances.

Barney was last seen in the How I Met Your Mother finale with a mature mindset, so he can be the one to offer Sophie the advice she needs to pursue the one she’s supposed to be with. With Robin appearing earlier, fans who were disappointed with the finale can also hope that the two might get back together in How I Met Your Father.

Whatever role Barney plays in the story, we know that Neil Patrick Harris will be back in a big way. More importantly, his part in How I Met Your Father is guaranteed to be legen… wait for it – dary!

