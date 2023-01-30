Image Source: Tango Gameworks

With the rise of Microsoft’s game-changing subscription service, which many devotees have coined as The Best Deal in Gaming TM, Xbox Game Pass is truly a force to be reckoned with. Not only do you get access to over 300 top-notch video games, but new games arrive on the platform at a surprisingly impressive clip. With that in mind, then, you may be wondering: Is Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Game Pass? Let’s get into it, shall we?

Is Ghostwire Tokyo Coming to Game Pass? Answered

At the time of writing, Ghostwire: Tokyo is currently not available on any Xbox platforms. As a result, the game is not on Xbox Game Pass.

However, with Microsoft’s acquisition of Ghostwire: Tokyo’s parent companies in 2020, Zenimax Media and Bethesda Softworks, respectively, the possibility of the title arriving on Xbox platforms and Xbox Game Pass is definitely more likely.

Case in point: a recent leak from a Reddit user, who appears to be a potential Zenimax Media employee has ostensibly confirmed that Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch this March, 2023, on both Xbox platforms and Xbox Game Pass.

Of course, this intel isn’t set in stone and is not officially confirmed, so we’d suggest to take it with a grain of salt, but we thought we’d be remiss if we didn’t keep you in the loop with the latest deets.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on whether Ghostwire: Tokyo is on Xbox Game Pass. For more, feel free to read our in-depth review. Or alternatively, feel free to browse the links down below.

