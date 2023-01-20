Is Gear 5 in One Piece Film: Red? Answered

Image Source: Toei Animation

Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear techniques have made several appearances throughout the anime, allowing him to push his body to its limits during battle. However, even if the latest form has only made its debut in the manga, some wonder whether or not Gear 5 is in One Piece Film: Red. To answer this inquiry, we’ll discuss the events in the movie and provide you with a comprehensive explanation of this ability.

***Major Spoilers for One Piece Film: Red Ahead***

Does Gear 5 Appear in One Piece Film: Red? Answered

After Uta releases a monstrous demon, Luffy uses Gear 5 in One Piece Film: Red to boost his powers. Although the movie doesn’t outright say it, his appearance and performance prove that it is, in fact, the Awakening ability. But, the scene that showcases Gear 5’s animated debut is reasonably short and lasts a few clips; therefore, it’s more of a tease of what’s to come.

For those unfamiliar with the Gear forms, it is a transformation technique derived from the Devil Fruit’s powers. For instance, Gear 2 enhances Luffy’s speed, Gear 3 expands his body, and Gear 4 inflates his muscles while providing him with offensive and defensive tactics. Finally, Gear 5 is one of the latest transformations with unparalleled abilities that takes his rubber body to the next level and increases his strength significantly.

The first time we see the fifth form in action is in One Piece Chapter 1044 when he uses it against Kaidou of the Beasts. Needless to say, there were mixed reviews about Gear 5’s appearance in One Piece Film: Red since it hasn’t even been in the long-running anime. Still, the series’ movies have been known to feature their own timeline that doesn’t necessarily follow the events in the manga.

Now that you know Gear 5 is in One Piece Film: Red, you can watch it to see how it all plays out.

