Dave the Diver combines the exploration of adventure games like Metroid and Castlevania with the added responsibility of running a sushi restaurant. You fish during the day and then serve it at night. The game offers a variety of items and weapons to gather all kinds of fish, including a Bug Net for the tiniest of sea life. Here is how to use the Bug Net in Dave the Diver.

How to Get the Bug Net in Dave the Diver

The Bug Net can be used by pressing the Space Bar, the default button when using mouse and keyboard, when the button prompt appears while in the sea. The item is always equipped once acquired.

The Bug Net can be found by progressing through the story of the game. Eventually, a girl named Maki will enter your sushi restaurant one night. She has long black hair, glasses, and a puppet on her hand that she speaks through.

Maki triggers the “Reticent Girl” mission that tasks you with making the White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke dish. The recipe for the special requires three White Trevally fish, one Kelp, and one Soy Sauce.

The ingredients are discovered while exploring the sea, and the game will tell you at what depth or which chests the ingredients can be found. Although, you can send your staff out to get more Soy Sauce as well.

Add the dish to Today’s Menu and serve it to her. She will like it and reward you with a Bug Net to help you catch small creatures, such as Seahorses and Clione, that cannot be captured with the Harpoon Gun.

That is how to use the Bug Net in Dave the Diver. Check back with Twinfinite regularly for other Dave the Diver coverage including how to beat the Giant Squid, alongside more guides as the game transitions out of Steam Early Access.

