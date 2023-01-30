How To Use the Move Objects Cheat in The Sims 4

Image Source: EA

The best part about playing The Sims 4 is probably the amount of customization. From the way that you make your character look to the way that you design their house from top to bottom, players truly can do anything they put their minds to… except for placing clutter where they want to, of course. If that sounds like a problem you frequently encounter while building, then you need to start using one of the most famous Sims cheats out there. This cheat is known as “move objects” and once you activate it, you can place things wherever you want in Build/Buy Mode. To find out how to use the move objects cheat in Sims 4 (also sometimes stylzied as “moveObjects,” it’s the same thing), keep reading.

How to Open the Cheat Console (Windows/Mac)

The first thing you need to do to turn the move objects cheat on in The Sims 4 is open the cheat box. How you do this will depend on which device you are using to play the game.

If you are on a Windows computer, all you have to do is press CTRL + Shift + C at the same time on your keyboard.

If you are on a Mac computer, all you have to do is press CMD + Shift + C at the same time on your keyboard.

How to Open the Cheat Console (PlayStation/Xbox)

If you are on console, you will first need to pause the game. You can do this by pressing your controller’s Home button.

If you are on PlayStation, then you will press R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 at the same time on your controller.

If you are on Xbox, then you will press LB + LT + RB + RT at the same time on your controller.

How to Turn Move Objects Cheat On

Now that you have opened up the cheat console on your respective device, you can finally input the code that will activate the move objects cheat.

Simply type in bb.moveObjects on and you will have activated the cheat! You can now place things wherever you want to while building or buying objects.

How to Turn Move Objects Cheat Off

Open up your cheat console once again and simply type in bb.moveObjects off if you’re looking to deactivate the cheat and have limits placed on where you put things once again.

That’s all you need to know about how to use the move objects cheat in The Sims 4! Be sure to check out some of our other Sims content here or look below for similar articles.

