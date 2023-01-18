How To Unlock Yaoyao in Genshin Impact 3.4

Image source: HoYoverse

Yaoyao, the most awaited character in Genshin Impact, has finally been released into the game with the launch of version 3.4. Yaoyao is a new 4-Star Dendro character who is a member of the Haravatat of the Sumeru Akademiya. Similar to other Genshin Impact characters, players need to unlock Yaoyao before adding her to their party. With that said, here’s an essential Genshin Impact guide to obtaining Yaoyao.

Unlocking Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

The only way to unlock Yaoyao in Genshin Impact 3.4 is by pulling the character’s banner during the Caution in Confidence event wish. The Dendro character, Yaoyao, will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. This wish event ends on Feb. 7 so make sure you unlock the character on time. After that, Yaoyao will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Genshin Impact version.

If you weren’t aware, you would need to spend an in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock Yaoyao. Moreover, you will get a random character as the gacha pull system is similar to a lucky draw. As a result, you’ll need to reroll several times in order to obtain it.

Yaoyao – Elemental Skills and Abilities

Yaoyao is a Polearm user, which comes with the following elemental skills and abilities:

Normal Attack: Toss ‘N’ Turn Spear

Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Raphanus Sky Cluster

Calls upon “Yuegui: Throwing Mode,” a special device created by a certain Adeptus to help Yaoyao solve her problems.

This skill will be used differently in Holding Mode.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the throw direction.

Yuegui: Throwing Mode

Throws out White Jade Radishes that will explode upon hitting characters or opponents, dealing Dendro DMG to opponents within a certain AoE, and healing characters based on Yaoyao’s Max HP. If a radish does not hit either an opponent or a character, the radish will remain where it is and explode on contact with a character or opponent or will explode after its duration expires.

Elemental Burst – Moonjade Descent

At the enjoinment of a certain Adeptus, Yuegui’s full potential can be unleashed in an emergency, causing it to enter an (in some sense) invincible Adeptal Legacy state, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents.

Yaoyao’s Passive Talents

Tailing on Tiptoes: When Yaoyao is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

When Yaoyao is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them. Starscatter: While affected by the Adeptal Legacy state caused by Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao will constantly throw White Jade Radishes at nearby opponents when she is sprinting, jumping, or running. She can throw 1 White Jade Radish this way once every 0.6s.

While affected by the Adeptal Legacy state caused by Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao will constantly throw White Jade Radishes at nearby opponents when she is sprinting, jumping, or running. She can throw 1 White Jade Radish this way once every 0.6s. In Others’ Shoes: When White Jade Radishes explode, active characters within their AoE will regain HP every 1s based on 0.8% of Yaoyao’s Max HP. This effect lasts 5s.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Yaoyao in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to get the Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact.

Related Posts