How To Unlock Dingo LMG In COD Mobile Season 1 (2023)

COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) is rolling out on January 18 with a brand new LMG called Dingo. It’s a full-auto-light machine gun with a fast firing rate and moderate recoil. Dingo was initially introduced in Black Ops III, and now it’s time for COD Mobile to inherit the fan-favorite LMG in order to expand its weapon pool. However, like other firearms, Dingo LMG will be locked by default in COD Mobile, meaning players have to unlock it first. With that said, here’s how you can unlock the Dingo LMG in COD Mobile Season 1 (2023).

How To Get Dingo LMG In COD Mobile

The only way to unlock Dingo LMG in COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) is by leveling up your Battle Pass to Tier 21.

It’s worth noting that the Dingo is a part of the battle pass’ free variant. Therefore, players don’t have to spend any real cash in order to unlock it.

However, reaching tier 21 isn’t easy, as it requires players to rack up a massive amount of battle pass XP. Therefore, completing daily missions and participating in seasonal challenges is highly recommended to earn plenty of XP quickly.

Dingo LMG Stats & Recommend Loadout Attachments

Here are the base stats of the Dingo LMG:

Damage : 28

: 28 Fire Rate : 72

: 72 Accuracy : 58

: 58 Mobility: 59

59 Range : 55

: 55 Control: 49

Once you unlock the weapon, all you need to do is pair the Dingo with the right attachments to yield the most out of it. Here’s our Dingo LMG loadout recommendation:

Barrel: Steel Rain Barrel

Steel Rain Barrel Underbarrel: Steel Rain Foregrip

Steel Rain Foregrip Rear Grip: Steel Rain Mag

Steel Rain Mag Ammunition:: Steel Rain Quickdraw

Steel Rain Quickdraw Stock: Steel Rain Stock

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about unlocking COD Mobile’s Dingo LMG in Season 1 (2023). Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content, like what the Stim Shot is and how to unlock it, and a look at season 1 (2023) weapon balance adjustments. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

