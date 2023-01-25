How To Skip Forspoken Cutscenes, Explained

Image Source: Square Enix

Believe it or not, the first big AAA game of 2023 has arrived with associated guides and walkthroughs from your friends here at Twinfinite. That is to say that Forspoken from Developer Square Enix has officially been released. Given that there have been reports of the fantasy game featuring large amounts of cutscenes, players will likely want to skip ahead which is a feature available in the game from the start. So, here is how to skip Forspoken Cutscenes.

How Do I Skip Forspoken Cutscenes? Answered

Source: Square Enix

On either PC or Playstation 5, all that players will have to do to skip applicable cutscenes is to pause the game. On PS5, players can click the Options button (to the right of the touchpad). Then on PC, you can hit the Escape button. From the pause menu, players can scroll a few options down to ‘Skip’ where applicable.

Most games released in this day and age are often narrative-based and as such, there is strong interest in being able to skip cutscenes, though this is not always an available feature and not all parts are equally skippable. There is also a good chance that players will have to skip scenes more than once to pass sections so just be aware of that.

That wraps it up for our guide on how to skip cutscenes in Forspoken. Although it is unclear if all cutscenes are skippable, at least a good chunk of them are. Players should not feel guilty if they are so obliged, given there is a lot of filler dialogue within Square Enix’s latest (subjectively a good chunk of it is rather bland). Feel free to check out our other Forspoken guides down below.

Related Posts