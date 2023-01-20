How to Rewind Time & Undo Moves in Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Mistakes happen, especially in a game like Fire Emblem Engage where permadeath is a thing, and every mistake you make has the potential to brick the rest of your journey. The good news is that this game does offer you an out. Here’s how to rewind time and undo your moves in Fire Emblem Engage.

Rewinding Time and Undoing Moves in Fire Emblem Engage

Whenever you fail the main mission objective in Fire Emblem Engage, the Time Crystal will automatically activate, allowing you to undo your last few moves. For instance, if Alear falls in battle, it’s not an instant game over. You can rewind time to redo your moves and hopefully work towards a better outcome.

You can also use the Time Crystal manually. Put your cursor over an empty tile and press the A button to bring up the menu, then select the Time Crystal option. This will bring up all the previous moves you’ve made, and you can use the d-pad to scroll up and select the point in time you want to go back to, then press A again.

This will allow you to undo all the moves you’ve made up to that point, and redeploy your units as you see fit. We definitely recommend using the Time Crystal as often as possible, especially if you’ve worked your way into an impossible situation, or you’ve lost a unit while playing on permadeath mode.

Of course, you can also ignore the Time Crystal completely if you’d rather live with your mistakes.

