Image via Jakub Koziol

Little Alchemy 2 may start off with the basic elements such as water and fire, but can quickly grow into bigger objects like continents and even nerds. Eventually, you will get too abstract concepts like Time. Here is how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Craft Time in Little Alchemy 2

Image Source: Jakub Koziol

Unlike many of the other elements that are crafted by combining two elements together, there is no recipe to create Time. Time is unlocked by simply progressing through the game and will be available to use once the player discovers 100 elements.

The game starts off with only four elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. Combining any of these two with one another will create another element, and can use that new element with the older ones to create more.

For example, combining Fire and Earth will create Lava. Lava can then be combined with Water to create Obsidian, which is a “final item” and cannot be combined with anything else.

Two of the same elements can also be combined, such as Water and Water creating a Puddle. You can continue adding the same element to get further results. Adding another Water to the Puddle creates a Pond. Another Water added to the Pond makes a Lake. All it takes is a little bit of time mixing all the new and old elements together to finally reach 100 elements and make Time.

Time is also not a final item and can be combined with other elements once unlocked. Time and Humans can create a Corpse, while Time and Sand can create an Hourglass.

That is how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2. Check the links below for more guides on how to make other combinations to quickly get to Time in Little Alchemy 2.

Related Posts