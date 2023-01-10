How to Get Valorant Rank Gun Buddy For Episode 5

The start of a brand new Valorant Episode has most players excited to begin the grind all over again, but first, there’s the small matter of redeeming your reward from last season’s progress. For those wondering, here’s how to get your Valorant Act rank gun buddy for Episode 5.

Valorant Rank Gun Buddy Explained

Image source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

There are eight Valorant gun buddies to collect (one for each rank in the game), but you’ll only receive one per Episode, and it will be the highest rank you achieved across all three Acts. Remember, it’s a gun buddy for the Episode and not the Act. If, for example, you spent most of the Episode in Silver but very briefly managed to achieve Gold at some point over the three Acts, you will still get a Gold gun buddy as a reward.

So, how do you actually get a rank gun buddy? Well, you don’t need to do anything at all. The whole process is automatic! If you haven’t yet received one after first downloading the new Patch 6.0 then fear not, it usually takes a couple of days for them to be sent out. There’s no glitch or bug; the process just takes a bit of time. When the buddy is ready you will get a notification after having logged in and you can immediately equip it to whatever weapon(s) you like — plural because you’ll actually get two copies.

That does it for everything you need to know about how to get your Valorant Act rank gun buddy for Episode 5. For more useful tips and information on the game, search Twinfinite or check out the related content listed below.

