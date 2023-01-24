How To Get Swamp Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image source: Disney

The mysterious world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled to brim with plenty of challenging tasks which require the wanderers to complete a certain objective. The final quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley, known as Frozen Memories, requires you to find Swamp Water to craft a spell. So whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned player, here’s everything you need to know to find Swamp Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Obtain Swamp Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Frozen Memories quest begins after accessing the Frozen Realm and Glade of Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You meet Kristoff, who has lost his memories of Anna, and he seeks your aid in remembering her. Elsa agrees to assist and reveals she knows a spell that can help, but the solution is not straightforward. To craft that spell, you’ll need to find a couple of ingredients, including Swamp Water.

The Glade of Trust is the only location where you can find Swamp Water. Head to the river in the Glade of Trust, where you will find shining items, which are the Swamp Water needed for the spell. Interact with the shining items to collect the Swamp Water. It’s worth noting that you’ll need a total of three Swamp Water ingredients to craft the spell.

Apart from this material, you’ll need another ingredient called Aquamarine to complete the Frozen Memories quest. To obtain Aquamarine, break rocks on Dazzle Beach. These rocks are black in color, and you may also find gems as you break them.

After collecting these two materials, give them to Elsa at the quest area, and she will utilize them to forge the Spell required to retain Anna’s memory.

So there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Swamp Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Before leaving, make sure to puruse the below links to check out more Disney Dreamlight Valley content at Twinfinite.

