How to Get Paper Lantern in Dead by Daylight & What It Does

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

The Moonlight Murrow event continues the traditional Lunar New Year celebration of Dead by Daylight with unique outfits and boosts. Although the Red Envelope item was previously in the game, fans can interact with the new Paper Lantern object while in Trial mode. So, if you are wondering where to find this item, we’ll show you how to get the Paper Lantern in Dead by Dead and explain what it does.

How to Get Paper Lantern in Dead by Daylight Moonlight Murrow Event

Moonlight Murrow’s Paper Lanterns will appear near unused Totems throughout the map. Killers and Survivors can interact with these items, but they do feature a low spawn rate. In total, there are five hidden Totems in each Trial game, so you’ll need to search around the area while simultaneously avoiding the enemy.

Those who aren’t sure what these props look like in Dead by Daylight can watch out for its distinct three skulls on top of a few sticks.

Image Source: Screenshot via Behaviour Interactive

If a Totem has already been cleansed or hexed, players can move on to the next one to possibly locate a Paper Lantern.

Dead by Daylight Paper Lantern Abilities Explained

Since it is the Year of the Rabbit, the Paper Lantern provides you with abilities that correspond with this animal, such as increased Haste movement and Vaulting speed. For Survivors, you can utilize it to run away from dangerous foes quickly, and Killers can use it for hunting down their prey rapidly.

Keep in mind that the Moonlight Burrow end date is on Feb. 7, 2023, so be sure to participate and claim your rewards by then.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Paper Lanterns in Dead by Daylight. For more content, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get the William Birkin set.

Related Posts