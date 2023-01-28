How to Get Jedi Survivor for Free With Bundle

Screenshot by Twinfinite via EA

There’s nothing wrong with saving a bit of money, and you may have heard rumblings about a particularly noteworthy deal related to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The only problem is, you don’t know the specifics of this deal, or whether or not it’s even legitimate. Luckily, we’re here to tell you that it is indeed real, and you can take advantage of it until April 1, 2023. So, without further delay, here’s how to get Jedi Survivor for free with the Ryzen Bundle.

How to Get Jedi Survivor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Game Bundle

From now until April 1, 2023, you can get Jedi Survivor for free by purchasing any Zen 4 chip for the Ryzen 7000 CPU.

Chips that qualify include the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, AMD Ryzen 9 7900, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, AMD Ryzen 7 7700, AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, and AMD Ryzen 5 7600. You can likewise purchase these chips from a variety of retailers depending on your location, with a full list available through AMD’s official website.

So long as these conditions are met, you’ll receive a code for the game on PC free of charge.

Is the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Game Bundle Worth it?

However, while you can definitely get Jedi Survivor for free through the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Game Bundle, it’s worth considering whether or not the deal is worth taking advantage of.

To start, it’s only worthwhile if you’re also in the market for a new PC or Zen 4 chip. These run several hundred dollars on the best of days, meaning you’ll be paying a considerable amount more than Jedi Survivor is worth to get it for free.

Likewise, the codes will be for PC versions of the game. If you’re out to get a free copy of the game on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the Ryzen 7000 series isn’t infallible when it comes to running games, and may not be worth a major investment for a free title to play on it. Some of the chips being offered through the bundle have suffered from performance issues when running more recent titles, either due to architecture variations or other less-easily measured factors.

This could mean that dropping a sizable chunk of change on the chips with the intent of playing a free copy of Jedi Survivor using them isn’t the best plan of action. Or at least, it isn’t unless you have a rig which is fine-tuned to have matching hardware architecture with minimal system variables.

Keep these factors in mind, and think carefully about whether or not it’s the best option you have for getting the game. Past that though, there’s little else you need to know about how to get Jedi Survivor for free with the Ryzen Bundle. For more on the game, check out some of our related articles down below.

