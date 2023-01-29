How To Get Armor Mods In Destiny 2

Image source: Bungie

Lightfall is nearly upon us, and things are about to change drastically as is historically the case whenever one of the big annual expansions drops for Destiny 2. Among the changes being made is a ginormous overhaul to mods and the matter in which they perform. In anticipation of said overhaul, almost all mods are now available for free to the entire player base (besides raid-specific and adept mods respectively). While accessing these mods may seem self-explanatory to Destiny veterans, it can still be confusing at first glance. To that end, here is a guide on how to get all available armor mods in Destiny 2 season 19.

How To Get All Armor Mods in D2

Obtaining every available Armor Mod in Destiny 2 is a rather simple process, as long as you first log onto your particular character and then know where to look.

Once logged in, open your director with TAB button on PC, center pad on PlayStation consoles, or menu button on Xbox consoles. This will bring you to the character screen by default. Move the reticle/cursor over to the right side where the armor is and hit the corresponding button on whatever armor piece you want to add mods to in order to see the details of that piece of armor. Finally, slot the applicable mods onto each piece and you are set.

The good news is that players no longer need to actually unlock mods from collections and they are yours to keep. Mind you that although this guide is primarily about armor mods, the same method can be done to utilize any applicable weapon mods. Just go to the left side of the screen, select the weapon you want to put mods on, and then you’re golden.

Additionally, a bit of a “buyer beware,” if you will: Players who play prior to Lightfall will have access to ALL mods, but new players following the expansion’s launch will have to earn mods through the upcoming “Guardian Ranks.”

Which Armor Mods You Should Use

We should also note that there are some mods that will be more useful to you than others. Focus on mods that increase specific stats such as Intellect mods, Resilience Mods, and Discipline Mods. There are also the usual mods that help with elemental well builds including (but not limited to) Reaping Wellmaker, Explosive Wellmaker, Elemental Charge, Bountiful wells, Font of Might, and Well of Tenacity.

There you have it. With any luck, you’re one step closer to being ready for Lightfall’s drop on February 28, 2023, with this guide on how to download all armor mods in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other Destiny 2 guides for this season, including how to complete the new exotic quest Operation Seraph Shield, and take a look at some of our other Destiny 2 content down below. Other than that, see you star side guardians.

