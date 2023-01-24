how to fix Valorant Error Code: VAL 43

Any online game is subject to experiencing connection errors, and Valorant is no exception. If you’re struggling with the Valorant Error Code VAL 43 then here’s what you need to know about fixing it.

Valorant Error Code 43 Explained & Fix

Image source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Valorant Error Code VAL 43 is related to a connection issue when trying to boot the game. If you’re experiencing this error code then chances are that while you’re able to load up the game client itself you can’t actually get past the initial start-up screen. The game will ask you to reboot the client, but that probably won’t work.

These types of error codes are typically problems originating on the developer side, and there isn’t much you can do about them except to wait out the problem. In almost all cases, Riot Games will acknowledge the issue over on its server status page, and you’ll just need to sit tight until the team fixes it. Twinfinite has its own article about whether Valorant is down that you can check out here in which we round up comments, complaints, threads, and everything related to various problems with Valorant.

It’s worth noting that while Error Code VAL 43 is nearly always a server issue, on rare occasions, corrupted game files can cause it, too, which obviously interrupts the startup procedure of the game. While we would recommend simply waiting out the problem, you could go through a generic troubleshooting of the problem, which would look something like this:

Restart Valorant Restart Your Computer Restart Your Internet Router Update The Network Driver Flush DNS Change Vanguard Start Up Type Reinstall Vanguard Reinstall Valorant Submit A Ticket

That does it for what Valorant Error Code VAL 43 is and what you need to know about fixing it.

