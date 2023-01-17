From glamour application to editing portraits, we’ll show you how to get your picture perfect character back in the game.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 has been a game changer for many players, as it allowed them to revolutionize their customizations with different poses and photos featuring their characters. However, this modification caused a setback that broke the system when portraits didn’t display correctly. This has been a common issue among players, and it can be pretty frustrating, especially when you’ve spent a lot of time and effort creating your masterpiece portrait.

With that said, here is how To fix broken Instant Portraits in Final Fantasy 14.

Fixing Instant Portraits in Final Fantasy 14

To fix this issue:

Select the job you want to use.

Open the Character menu to review your current equipment.

Adjust your visor settings as desired.

Apply the glamour of your choice over your gear and confirm the changes.

Go to the portraits section in the character menu.

Click on the portrait of your current job.

Choose the Edit Portrait option.

Save it with your new gear and glamour equipped.

Choose the Use as Instant Portrait option located in the right corner.

If the steps were followed correctly, your image should work now.

Simply put, your picture and appearance must stay matched at all times.

Additional Tips

Many modifications to your equipment or visuals can cause your portrait to malfunction. Common issues include using different glamour plates, updating your gear, and activating your visor for an unknown reason – all of these can prevent it from working correctly. Additionally, even a small change, like altering your hairstyle at the Aesthetician or changing a single piece of equipment, can cause problems. So make sure to save any changes made in portrait menus before embarking into battle!

Unfortunately, Square Enix has not yet provided a statement or solution for this issue. However, players can turn off the Instant Portraits feature if they don’t want to fix broken Instant Portraits. It’s important to note that this issue can be resolved with enough time and patience, but it’s also understandable if players don’t want to deal with it.

