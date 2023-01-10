How to Download One Piece Odyssey Demo

Image Source: ILCA,Inc.

The One Piece Odyssey Demo is now available for PlayStation and Xbox users, allowing players to start their epic journey early. But, since the game hasn’t been fully released, some may have difficulty finding this content on the store. So, if you need help with this process, we’ll show you how to download the One Piece Odyssey Demo.

Downloading One Piece Odyssey Demo Explained

PlayStation users can download the One Piece Odyssey Demo via the PlayStation Store. From there, you can select ‘Try Free Demo’ to begin the first part of the game’s main storyline.

Xbox players can find the demo on the Xbox store, where they can press ‘Get’:

Keep in mind that this procedure may take some time to download, so you may need to wait a while. Currently, there is no news about the PC demo, but fans can still expect One Piece Odyssey’s full release shortly.

In the demo, you’ll experience the life of the famous pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, from the popular manga and anime series, One Piece. The story focuses on the character’s sea adventures with the Straw Hat Crew, where players can explore the vast world. However, everything changes when a storm hits, and the group becomes separated, leading to a new journey for Luffy and others.

Those who have played the demo can transfer their save data once the game officially releases. Therefore, you can pick up where you left off and continue on the thrilling expedition.

