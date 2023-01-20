How to Change to Japanese Voices & Audio in Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Most Japanese games these days offer players the option of switching between the English and Japanese audio track, and Fire Emblem Engage is no different. If you want to experience the game in its purest form, here’s how to change to Japanese voices and audio in Fire Emblem Engage.

Changing to Japanese Voices and Audio in Fire Emblem Engage

You’ll only be able to change the voice track from the main menu in Fire Emblem Engage. Once you boot up the game, select Options, then select Language.

Image Source: Intelligent Systems via Twinfinite

From here, you’ll be able to set your subtitle and audio preferences. The only available audio options are English and Japanese, but considering that you can set your subtitles to a variety of languages, including English, you’ll have no issue enjoying the Japanese voices while reading the subtitles as you play.

You can change the language and audio anytime you want, but just keep in mind that you’ll always have to do it from the title screen menu, and not while you’re already in the game. But other than that, feel free to switch it up to suit your own preferences whenever you’d like.

That’s all you need to know about how to change to Japanese voices and audio in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

