How To Play Early Access for Brown Dust 2

Looking to get an early play session on Brown Dust 2? Here’s what you need to know.

After much wait, the sequel to Brown Dust, or “Brave Nine,” is nearing a playable state for fans worldwide. Developer GAMFS N has announced that an early access period will start soon, giving fans an insight into what the development team behind Brown Dust 2 will do to reinvigorate the mobile space. Here’s what you need to know on how to play Brown Dust 2’s Early Access period.

Brown Dust 2 Early Access

Brown Dust 2’s early access period will start Jan. 10 through Jan. 17 for Android devices only. According to the development team, it’ll go live at 2:00 AM UTC, which translates to 9:00 PM EST the day before. Details are scarce as to what players can expect when they enter the game’s early access period. For those interested in signing up, simply head to the game’s official site to sign up.

When the early access period ends, users who participated will receive a survey with a raffle for a chance to win a Google Play Store or App Store gift card. However, keep in mind the early access period is for Android users only, as the full version will launch in the future.

That’s all you need to know about how to play Brown Dust 2 in early access. Be sure to stick with us as more information comes to light on Brown Dust 2, as we’ll keep you updated with the latest tips, tricks, and troubleshooting knowledge you need.

