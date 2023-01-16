How Much Does One Piece Odyssey Cost? Answered

Image Source: ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

One Piece Odyssey features several editions that provide players with exclusive content and items that can be used in the game. Each version has its own price for various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here’s everything you need to know about how much One Piece Odyssey costs.

All One Piece Odyssey Editions and Prices

There are four versions of One Piece Odyssey: Standard, Deluxe, Limited, and Collector’s Edition. If you want to know how much each set costs and what is included, here’s a breakdown of every edition:

Edition Price Includes Standard $59.99 Full game. Deluxe $84.99 Full game, the Deluxe Pack (the Sniper King traveling outfit and two Jewelry accessories), Adventure Expansion Pack, and 100,000 Berries. Collector’s Edition $173.32 (Sold Out) Full game, the Deluxe Pack, Adventure Expansion Pack, 100,000 Berries, Monkey D. Luffy & Lim figurines, Steelbook, Postcards, and the Collector’s Box. Limited $129.99 Full game and the Luffy & Lim figurines.

The Standard and Deluxe versions can be purchased digitally on any console, the Bandai Namco store, and select retailers. However, the Collector’s Edtion is sold out, but you can look around re-purchasing sites to buy it from there.

As for the Limited bundles, you can only get them from the Bandai Namco shop to receive the Luffy and Lim exclusive figurines, which are a part of the Collector’s Edition. Currently, there is no Limited version for PC players.

Those who pre-ordered One Piece Odyssey will receive bonus perks, such as 10 Energy Apples, 10 Excite Apples, three Golden Jellies, and the Traveling Outfit set. Players can use these rewards to customize their characters’ clothing and remedy teammates during battle.

That does it for our guide on how much One Piece Odyssey costs. Before you go, you can explore more content by checking out the relevant links below, including our guides about all playable characters and where to find Zoro.

