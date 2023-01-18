How to Get Daredevil Skills in Forza Horizon 5

As you speed your way across the vast Mexican landscape in Forza Horizon 5, you’ve probably earned the Daredevil Skills a few times. Much like the Wrecking Ball skill, this is earned by performing specific actions as you’re driving around, but chances are you have no idea what you actually did in order to earn it.

Getting the Daredevil Skill in Forza Horizon 5

To get the Daredevil skill in Forza Horizon 5, you need to get three near misses with other vehicles in quick succession. To do this, you’ll want to hop into a car with really fast acceleration and a high top speed, and then find a busy, straight road. Now all you need to do is get up to a speed of over 100mph and drive closely to the other cars on the road without actually crashing into them.

Each car you do this to will get you a ‘Near Miss,’ and doing it three times within five seconds of one another will get you the Forza Horizon 5 Daredevil Skill. Note that they need to be ‘Great’ or better ‘Near Misses.’ The closer you get without actually hitting the car, the better your ‘ranking’ or ‘rating’ of the Near Miss.

Image Credit: Microsoft Game Studios via Twinfinite

It sounds tricky, but if you know where to go, you can rack these up pretty quickly.

The best method for farming Daredevil Skills is to head to Guanajuato in the northeast of the map.

Image Credit: Microsoft Game Studios via Twinfinite

Head here and select the ‘Horizon Solo’ option from the online menu, as this will cause AI Drivatars to represent online players from your friends list, rather than sharing the world with other, actual players.

Another great road to get the Daredevil skill in FH5 is the main highway that runs across the very center of the map, shown in the image below. This is a long, straight road, making it easy to keep control of your car, and has plenty of AI drivers on it, making it another viable option for racking up those Near Misses.

Image Credit: Microsoft Game Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll want to do this with in Horizon Solo with AI Drivers because they tend to drive very slowly and stick to their side of the road. This makes them really predictable, allowing you to get close enough to them to get the ‘Near Misses’ you need, without risking crashing as you would with other players online who might want to engage in a bit of bumpin’ and grindin’ with you. Combine this with the sheer amount of AI drivers in Guanajuato and you’ll be able to get Daredevil skills in FH5 easily.

