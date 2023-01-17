Image Source: Screenshot via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Berries are the main currency of One Piece Odyssey, providing players with valuable materials and gear to last longer in battle. However, as you progress further in your journey, you’re more likely to spend money on items, mainly because the enemies get stronger over time. So, if you are looking for a way to fill up your wallet quickly, we’ll show you how to get Berries fast in One Piece Odyssey.

Earning Berries Fast in One Piece Odyssey

Players can do one of the following methods to earn Berries fast in One Piece Odyssey:

Fight enemies.

Use Nami’s Treasure Sensor talent.

Sell items.

Complete side quests and Bounty Hunts.

Open treasure chests.

Hit breakable objects or cut Iron Boxes.

The first option is relatively simple to do since you’ll battle a hefty amount of enemies throughout your adventures. As for the second technique, players can unlock Nami’s Treasure Sensor ability when they reach a certain point in the story, allowing them to find hidden Berry stashes. Alternatively, you can use the Color of Observation Haki to reveal items, like money, within a radius.

Whenever players have unnecessary materials in their inventory, they can sell them at the Yoisa Shop or other town stores, showcasing a Yoisa or money bag icon on the map.

Besides these methods, you can embark on side quests to earn Berries fast in One Piece Odyssey. Players can start these missions by talking to characters with a blue speech bubble in various towns. Additionally, Bounty Hunts reward you with money and can be accessed through bulletin boards.

As pirates, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of treasure chests to unlock, but some require a special key from side quests or other missions. Sometimes, you may even need to break through walls and rocks to clear the path for rewards.

Lastly, you can hit breakable objects, like barrels, jars, and boxes, to receive Berries. Furthermore, those who come across Iron Boxes can utilize Zoro’s mighty sword to open them.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Berries fast in One Piece Odyssey. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to level up fast, all playable characters, and an explanation of the game’s stats.

