How To Get 97 OVR Moments Donovan Mitchell in NBA 2K23 MyTEAM

There’s always fresh content to be had in NBA 2K23 when it comes to MyTEAM. After Donovan Mitchell set the NBA ablaze with a 71-point performance against the Chicago Bulls, 2K is celebrating the occasion with a very special Moments card. So that is why we’re here, to tell you how to get the 97 OVR Moments Donovan Mitchell in NBA 2K23 MyTEAM.

Moments Donovan Mitchell Guide in NBA 2K23

Unlocking the 97 OVR Moments version of Donovan Mitchell isn’t too difficult, but it will take a little bit of grinding. The first thing you’ll need to do is access the Season page on the Main Menu of MyTEAM. Once highlighted, select ‘View Season Progress’ and scroll down to ‘Moments.’ From there, you’ll see ‘Moments Donovan Mitchell’ along with eight objectives.

The eight objectives are as follows, as well as the rewards you receive for completing each one.

Play 49 minutes with Donovan Mitchell. [15 MyTEAM Tokens]

Get 11 assists with Donovan Mitchell. [Playmaker Award Pack]

Get 1 block with Donovan Mitchell. [Rim Protector Award Pack]

Score 24 points in the paint with Donovan Mitchell. [500 MT coins]

with Donovan Mitchell. Get 8 rebounds with Donovan Mitchell. [Historic Trophy Case Pack]

Score 71 points with Donovan Mitchell. [Moments Trophy Case Pack]

6 FTs with 80% FT% with Donovan Mitchell. [Moments Trophy Case Pack]

7 3-PTs with 46% 3P% with Donovan Mitchell. [Sharpshooter Award Pack]

There are three things to keep in mind for this. First, you can check off these objectives with any version of Donovan Mitchell—whether it’s his 83 OVR NBA Series 1 or 93 OVR Takeover version. Secondly, you do not have to go through the rigors of online play. Take advantage of the Challenges option, which offer real-length quarters (12 minutes) and rack up those numbers. Lastly, this card is available until January 6.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the 97 OVR Moments Donovan Mitchell in NBA 2K23 MyTEAM. For more in-game tips and tricks, though, keep it right here on Twinfinite. We’ve got guides covering whether or not NBA 2K23 is cross-platform and how to alley-oop, as well as endless information at the links below.

